Ranbir Kapoor‘s Ramayana has crossed a major milestone in worldwide advance bookings, collecting approximately ₹105 crore in pre-sales just two days before its theatrical release. The Nitesh Tiwari directorial has also sold nearly 15 lakh tickets across India, indicating strong audience interest ahead of its November 5 release.

The film’s advance booking performance has picked up considerably over the last three days, following a relatively slow period after the initial opening of ticket sales.

Ramayana records ₹58 crore in India advance bookings

Advance bookings for Ramayana began on Dussehra, October 15, around 15 days before its worldwide release. While the film received a strong response initially, ticket sales slowed as bookings were largely limited to the Hindi version and select screens.

The situation changed last Friday after discussions between distributors and exhibitors over revenue sharing were resolved. Several single-screen theatres and smaller centres subsequently opened advance bookings, leading to a sharp increase in ticket sales.

By November 3, Ramayana had secured approximately ₹58 crore in gross advance bookings in India. Of this amount, ₹27 crore came from opening-day ticket sales, while the second and third days together contributed another ₹25 crore. Sunday bookings are also gradually gaining momentum.

The film has sold nearly 15 lakh tickets across the country, with premium formats, including IMAX, contributing significantly to the total. These formats account for almost one-fourth of ticket sales despite representing only 4% of the available screens.

Overseas advance bookings push worldwide total past ₹100 crore

Ramayana has also received a strong response in overseas markets. North America has emerged as an important contributor, with paid previews scheduled for November 4.

The film’s overseas advance bookings reached $5 million by Tuesday morning. This includes more than $1.5 million from US paid previews. The worldwide advance booking total has consequently reached approximately ₹105 crore.

Crossing the ₹100 crore advance booking mark puts Ramayana among a select group of Indian films, including Baahubali 2, RRR, Pushpa 2 and Dhurandhar 2, to achieve this milestone.

Produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, the two-part film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the first part releases worldwide on November 5, 2026, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. The second part is scheduled for Diwali 2027.