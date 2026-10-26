Ranbir Kapoor and Yash’s Ramayana is seeing strong advance bookings ahead of its November 5 release. Ticket sales began on Dussehra, and bookings are continuing across Indian and overseas markets. As the release date approaches, more shows are also becoming available in regional languages. At the same time, a report has suggested that the film’s second instalment could arrive later than originally planned.

Ramayana advance bookings cross ₹20 crore worldwide

According to the figures shared in the report, Ramayana has earned around ₹10 crore through advance bookings in India, with more than two lakh tickets sold for the opening day. The Hindi version accounts for 87% of the total advance sales and is available across more than 4,200 shows in India.

The Kannada version has expanded to around 100 screens and has crossed ₹1 crore in advance bookings. Some theatres have reported up to 80% occupancy for morning shows. The Telugu version, meanwhile, is available in only around 10 to 15 screens and is approaching ₹40 lakh in advance bookings. Despite the limited number of shows, it is also seeing audience interest.

The Telugu and Kannada versions together have just over 400 shows. According to Sacnilk, four of the 44 Telugu shows currently open for bookings are already houseful. On-ground tracking suggests that the number of houseful shows across all languages could cross a dozen once blocked seats are taken into account.

The film is also attracting advance bookings in North America, where paid previews are scheduled for November 4, a day before its Indian release. According to Sacnilk, tickets worth $550,000 have been sold for the previews, while advance bookings for the overseas release day have reached $400,000. The worldwide advance booking total crossed ₹20 crore by the end of October 25, ten days before release.

Ramayana sequel may shift to Diwali 2028

Meanwhile, a report by Bollywood Hungama suggests that the second instalment may not release during Diwali 2027 as originally planned. Producer Namit Malhotra is reportedly considering moving it to Diwali 2028 to allow more time for filming and production.

“Ramayana is an emotion for Namit Malhotra, and he is leaving no stone unturned to present the Indian audience with a cinema-watching experience like never before,” a source cited by the entertainment portal claimed.

The source added, “While the first part is set to release in a couple of days from now, the second instalment needs some more shooting time.” The insider also said, “As everyone knows, the real scale of Ramayana is in the second part, where the war actually unfolds.”

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. Sunny Deol plays Lord Hanuman, while Ravi Dubey appears as Lakshman. The reported change to the sequel’s schedule has not been presented as an official announcement.