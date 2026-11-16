Ramayana box office collection Day 10: Ranbir Kapoor’s film crosses Rs 1,200 crore worldwide

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, has continued its strong run at the box office. The film has recorded another impressive day in theatres, taking its domestic and worldwide collections to new milestones. According to Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 72.90 crore net in India on Day 10. With this, its total India net collection has reached Rs 685.60 crore, while its worldwide gross collection has climbed to Rs 1,228 crore.

Ramayana records a strong second Saturday

Released on November 5, the film opened with Rs 64.85 crore on its first day, securing the fourth biggest opening in Bollywood history. Although collections dropped on the second day, the film picked up pace during the extended Diwali holiday period. On its second Saturday, Ramayana collected Rs 72.90 crore net across 23,451 shows, according to Sacnilk.

The Hindi version contributed the biggest share, earning Rs 53.75 crore from 18,557 shows. The other language versions also added to the film’s overall collection. The Kannada version collected Rs 5.40 crore, Malayalam and Tamil each earned Rs 4.75 crore, while Telugu contributed Rs 4.25 crore.

Ramayana surpasses Jawan and Stree 2

With its India net collection now at Rs 685.60 crore and India gross at Rs 819.50 crore, Ramayana has moved ahead of the reported lifetime domestic collections of several major Bollywood films. Its current India net total is higher than Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, which collected Rs 643.87 crore, and Rajkummar Rao’s Stree 2, which earned Rs 625.27 crore. The film had earlier crossed the lifetime domestic collections of Pathaan and Animal. It also entered the Rs 500 crore India net club within its first week.

The film has also performed well overseas. On Day 10, it earned Rs 30 crore in overseas gross collections, taking its total international gross to Rs 408.50 crore. Its worldwide gross collection now stands at Rs 1,228 crore.

About Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is planned as a two part adaptation of the Indian epic. Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi portrays Sita and Yash appears as Ravana. The cast also includes Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, Arun Govil as King Dasharatha, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Indira Krishnan as Kaushalya, Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari and Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha.

Ramayana: Part One arrived in theatres on November 5, 2026. The second instalment, which was initially planned for 2027, has been postponed to 2028, producer Namit Malhotra recently confirmed.