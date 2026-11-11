Ramayana box office collection day 6: Film crosses Rs. 500 crore gross, collects Rs. 433.50 crore nett

Ramayana: Part One continued its strong run at the Indian box office on Tuesday, collecting approximately Rs. 92 crore nett on its sixth day. With this, the film’s total domestic collection has reached Rs. 433.50 crore nett. Its India gross collection has also crossed the Rs. 500 crore mark, standing at approximately Rs. 518 crore.

Ramayana records a strong hold on Tuesday

The film witnessed a drop of just 13 per cent on Tuesday compared to Monday, which was a major holiday. The performance is particularly notable because several states had already moved out of their holiday period. The Hindi version collected Rs. 75 crore nett, while the South dubbed versions contributed Rs. 16.50 crore nett.

The South dubbed versions were expected to see a drop of more than 20 per cent, but the decline remained below 15 per cent. The Kannada version recorded its best day of the run so far.

The Hindi version also maintained a strong hold across most parts of the country. States in the Hindi belt, along with Maharashtra and Gujarat, reported relatively small drops of around 5 to 15 per cent. Punjab, however, witnessed a bigger decline of approximately 40 per cent as the state had moved out of its holiday period.

Hindi version crosses Rs. 329 crore nett

The Hindi version has collected Rs. 329 crore nett in six days. Its extended first week is expected to close at around Rs. 425 crore nett. Based on its current performance, the film is expected to cross Rs. 700 crore nett, while collections beyond Rs. 800 crore nett are also a realistic possibility.

The second weekend will be important in understanding how far the film can go. Films with religious and cultural connections have often enjoyed longer box office runs. More recently, Mahavatar Narasimha and Hanuman Ansh also showed how such films can continue attracting audiences beyond their opening days. Ramayana could potentially follow a similar path, although its final box office journey will depend on how well it holds in the coming weeks.

South dubbed versions continue to perform well

Among the South dubbed versions, Kannada has emerged as the strongest performer with collections of over Rs. 40 crore nett. Despite moving out of the holiday period, the version continues to record strong advance bookings.

Tamil and Malayalam are also showing excellent trends. The Tamil version dropped just 12 per cent on Tuesday compared to the major holiday on Monday, while Malayalam collections remained almost at the same level as Monday. Telugu has performed comparatively moderately, with its business described as good to very good.

Several states are observing another holiday today, which could provide an additional boost to collections. This is expected to be the final major holiday of the extended festive period in most regions, after which normal box office trends should return. Gujarat will continue to enjoy an extended holiday period until Sunday.

Ramayana day-wise box office collection

The film’s six-day India nett collection, including 3D charges, stands at Rs. 433.50 crore. The Hindi version has contributed Rs. 329 crore, while the dubbed versions have added Rs. 104.50 crore.

The figures below include 3D charges. Excluding these charges, the film’s six-day India nett collection stands at Rs. 406.50 crore, with Hindi contributing Rs. 311 crore and the dubbed versions adding Rs. 95.50 crore.

The reporting of 3D charges has gradually become more common over the last couple of years. Earlier, box office figures were generally reported without these charges, but reporting practices are now changing.

Day-wise box office collection

Including 3D charges

Day Hindi Dubbed India Thursday Rs. 45.50 cr. Rs. 18.50 cr. Rs. 64.00 cr. Friday Rs. 35.00 cr. Rs. 12.50 cr. Rs. 47.50 cr. Saturday Rs. 52.00 cr. Rs. 17.50 cr. Rs. 69.50 cr. Sunday Rs. 35.50 cr. Rs. 20.00 cr. Rs. 55.50 cr. Monday Rs. 86.00 cr. Rs. 19.50 cr. Rs. 105.00 cr. Tuesday Rs. 75.00 cr. Rs. 16.50 cr. Rs. 91.50 cr. Total Rs. 329.00 cr. Rs. 104.50 cr. Rs. 433.50 cr.

Excluding 3D charges