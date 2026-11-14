Ramayana box office collection day 9: Ranbir Kapoor’s film crosses Rs 600 crore in India, enters Rs 1,100 crore club worldwide

Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, continues its strong run at the box office. Released on November 5, 2026, the Nitesh Tiwari directorial has crossed the Rs 600 crore mark in India net collections within just nine days. According to Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 47.85 crore net on its ninth day in theatres. Its worldwide gross collection has also reached Rs 1,110.70 crore, giving both Ranbir Kapoor and Yash a major box office milestone.

Ramayana earns Rs 47.85 crore on Day 9

The Hindi version remained the biggest contributor on Day 9, collecting Rs 36.25 crore across 18,377 shows. The Malayalam version earned Rs 3.25 crore from 1,070 shows, while the Kannada version added Rs 3 crore through 850 shows. The Tamil version collected Rs 2.75 crore from 1,164 shows, and the Telugu version earned Rs 2.60 crore across 1,532 shows.

With these collections, the film’s total India net earnings have reached Rs 612.45 crore. Its India gross collection stands at Rs 732.20 crore. The film also earned Rs 25 crore from overseas markets on Day 9, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 378.50 crore. Its worldwide gross collection now stands at Rs 1,110.70 crore.

Yash scores his second Rs 1,000 crore film

This achievement makes Ramayana Yash’s second film to cross the Rs 1,000 crore mark worldwide after KGF: Chapter 2. The milestone is equally important for Ranbir Kapoor, as this is his first film to enter the Rs 1,000 crore worldwide club. His previous biggest grosser was Animal, which earned approximately Rs 915 crore worldwide.

Ramayana surpasses Chhaava’s lifetime collection

The film has also crossed the lifetime India collection of Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava, which earned Rs 601.57 crore. Before this, Ramayana had already moved ahead of the domestic lifetime collections of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan (Rs 544.28 crore) and Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal (Rs 556.36 crore).

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Part One features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. Ravie Dubey plays Lakshman, while Sunny Deol appears as Lord Hanuman. The supporting cast includes Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Indira Krishnan, Kajal Aggarwal and Rakul Preet Singh.

The film released on November 5, 2026. While the second part was initially scheduled for 2027, producer Namit Malhotra has confirmed that Ramayana Part 2 has been pushed to 2028.