Ramayana box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor’s film closes extended first week at Rs. 554 crore

Ramayana: Part One has concluded its extended first week at the Indian box office with an estimated collection of Rs. 50.50 crore nett on Thursday. The Hindi version contributed Rs. 41 crore nett, while the South dubbed versions added Rs. 9.50 crore nett. With this, the film’s total domestic collection has reached approximately Rs. 554 crore nett.

The overall collection includes Rs. 429 crore from the Hindi version and Rs. 125 crore from the South dubbed versions. Excluding 3D charges, the film’s India nett collection stands at Rs. 520 crore, comprising Rs. 406 crore from Hindi and Rs. 114 crore from the dubbed versions.

Ramayana faces its first test after the holiday period

The film is now moving out of the holiday period, which had helped its weekday collections remain strong. Gujarat was the main market to benefit from a holiday boost on Thursday, while some other locations witnessed limited leftover holiday demand.

Ramayana has become the second fastest money spinner in the Hindi market behind Dhurandhar: The Revenge. However, its Thursday collection was similar to that of Dhurandhar. The earlier weekday advantage was partly supported by Diwali holidays, making the second week particularly important for understanding its actual box office trend.

Films connected with religion and Indian culture have shown strong staying power in the past. Recent examples include Mahavatar Narasimha and Hanuman Ansh. Whether Ramayana can follow a similar path will become clearer through its second week collections.

South dubbed versions deliver a major surprise

The film has also recorded an unusual trend in the South markets. Telugu is generally the strongest performing language among dubbed versions, but Ramayana has seen better collections from Kannada, Tamil and Malayalam.

Kannada is currently the biggest contributor, while Malayalam has shown the strongest trend. The four South dubbed versions are expected to cross Rs. 200 crore nett, with a possibility of reaching Rs. 250 crore nett.

Ramayana first week box office collection

India nett, including 3D charges

Version Collection Hindi Rs. 429 crore South dubbed Rs. 125 crore Total Rs. 554 crore

Excluding 3D charges

Version Collection Hindi Rs. 406 crore South dubbed Rs. 114 crore Total Rs. 520 crore

The collections include 3D charges in the primary figures, reflecting the changing reporting practice in the industry.