After enjoying a strong run during its opening week, Ramayana has started witnessing a slowdown at the box office. The film, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi, is now in its second week, and its latest collection figures indicate that weekday audiences are beginning to reduce. However, despite the Monday drop, the mythological drama continues to maintain a strong overall total in India.

Ramayana box office collection day 12

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Ramayana collected ₹32 crore net in India on its 12th day, Monday. The film was screened across 22,365 shows in different languages.

The Hindi version remained the biggest contributor, earning ₹23.75 crore from 17,742 shows. The Malayalam version collected ₹2.85 crore through 1,061 shows, while the Kannada version added ₹2 crore from 892 shows. The Tamil version contributed ₹1.90 crore through 1,158 shows, and the Telugu version earned ₹1.50 crore from 1,512 shows.

However, the Monday collection was considerably lower than the previous day’s earnings. The film recorded a 57.3% drop compared to day 11. This indicates the usual weekday slowdown after a strong weekend, although the overall numbers remain significant.

With this latest collection, Ramayana’s total India net collection has reached ₹792.60 crore in 12 days. The film is now just a few crores away from crossing the ₹800 crore milestone. Its performance in the coming days will be important in determining how strongly it maintains its box office run during the second week.

Ramayana cast, story and release details

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is being made in two parts and is based on the ancient epic written by Valmiki. Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi portrays Sita and Yash appears as Ravana. Ravi Dubey plays Lakshman, while Sunny Deol is seen as Lord Hanuman.

The story follows Lord Rama’s journey and his battle against Ravana after the latter abducts Sita. The film is produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash, with music composed by AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer.

The first part of Ramayana was released worldwide on November 5, 2026. The second part is scheduled to arrive in cinemas during Diwali 2028.