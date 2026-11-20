Ranbir Kapoor and Yash’s Ramayana continues its impressive run at the Indian box office, crossing another major milestone despite a drop in collections on its 16th day. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film has completed more than two weeks in theatres and has already broken several box office records. While its earnings have slowed compared to the opening weeks, the film continues to add to its massive domestic total.

According to Sacnilk, Ramayana collected ₹13.27 crore net in India on Friday, Day 16, taking its overall domestic collection to ₹877.02 crore. The film recorded approximately 20% overall occupancy. This marks a drop from Thursday, when it earned ₹19.35 crore.

The film opened in theatres on November 5 with ₹64.85 crore. Its collections witnessed a significant jump during the Diwali holidays, with the film earning ₹107.50 crore on November 9, a day after Diwali. By the end of its first eight days, Ramayana had collected ₹564.60 crore in India. It added another ₹299.15 crore during its second week, covering Days 9 to 15.

Ramayana crosses ₹650 crore in Hindi in 15 days

The film has also achieved an important milestone in the Hindi market. Ramayana crossed ₹650 crore in Hindi net collections within 15 days, becoming the second-fastest film to reach the mark.

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge holds the record, achieving the milestone in just nine days. Ramayana has also moved ahead of Pushpa 2, which took 17 days, and Dhurandhar, which reached the same figure in 23 days.

Yeh Prem Mol Liya and Gunmaaster G9 to bring competition

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh believes Ramayana still has room to maintain its box office run, as it currently faces no major competition. However, the situation is expected to change on November 27, when Yeh Prem Mol Liya and Gunmaaster G9 arrive in theatres.

Sharing his assessment, Adarsh wrote, “#Ramayana [#Hindi version] posts a sensational total in Week 2, following a phenomenal run in its extended Week 1… The film is expected to continue its dominance at the boxoffice this week as well – making it three consecutive weeks without any major opposition. #Ramayana will face competition from #YehPremMolLiya and #GunmaasterG9 next Friday [27 Nov 2026], when its screens, shows, and footfalls will be divided.”

With its third weekend underway, the film’s performance over the coming days will be important in determining how much further it can extend its record-breaking theatrical run.