Ramayana: Part One box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor’s film crosses Rs. 338 crore in five days

Ramayana: Part One recorded a huge jump on Monday, collecting approximately Rs. 104.75 crore nett at the Indian box office, including 3D charges. The Hindi version contributed Rs. 85 crore, while the dubbed versions across South Indian languages added around Rs. 19.75 crore. With this, the film’s five-day domestic nett collection has reached Rs. 338.75 crore.

Monday collection puts Ramayana among the biggest single-day earners

Monday marked only the third occasion when a Bollywood film crossed the Rs. 100 crore nett mark in a single day. The first two instances were Saturday and Sunday of Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Ramayana: Part One now ranks third among these biggest single-day collections.

The film appeared capable of taking the top position with a collection of over Rs. 110 crore nett. However, its late-night shows did not record the expected numbers. The difference between the two films largely came down to their morning and late-night show collections.

During the weekend, the pre-Diwali period affected the film’s performance in some Hindi circuits. On Monday, however, it recorded a strong improvement. Rajasthan, CI and Uttar Pradesh came close to their circuit records. Jaipur, Indore, Noida and Ghaziabad were among the centres where collections were comparatively lower, while Lucknow, Agra and Gwalior performed better than Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

Strong weekday performance will be important

With the main Diwali holiday over, the film will now need to maintain strong collections over the next three days. Movies generally see daily drops of around 25 to 30 per cent after Diwali. A similar trend would mean a routine weekday run, but the film will need stronger holds considering its high production cost and scale.

Advance bookings for Tuesday have remained strong, with only a small drop from Monday. The film’s religious and cultural connection could also help it sustain interest, as seen with films such as Mahavatar Narasimha and Hanuman Ansh.

In South India, Tamil and Malayalam shows recorded strong occupancy, while Kannada continued to perform well. Telugu collections were decent but could have been stronger.

Day-wise box office collection

India nett collections, including 3D charges

Day Hindi Dubbed Total Thursday Rs. 45.00 cr. Rs. 18.50 cr. Rs. 63.50 cr. Friday Rs. 34.50 cr. Rs. 12.50 cr. Rs. 47.00 cr. Saturday Rs. 50.75 cr. Rs. 17.50 cr. Rs. 68.25 cr. Sunday Rs. 35.00 cr. Rs. 20.25 cr. Rs. 55.25 cr. Monday Rs. 85.00 cr. Rs. 19.75 cr. Rs. 104.75 cr. Total Rs. 250.25 cr. Rs. 88.50 cr. Rs. 338.75 cr.

Excluding 3D charges, the five-day India nett total stands at Rs. 318.00 crore, with Rs. 237.00 crore from Hindi and Rs. 81.00 crore from the dubbed versions.