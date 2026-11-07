Ramayana: Part One Box Office Day 2: Film Collects Rs. 110.50 Crore in Two Days, South Dubbed Versions Show Strong Hold

Ramayana: Part One collected approximately Rs. 47 crore nett on its second day at the Indian box office, taking its two-day total to Rs. 110.50 crore nett. The film, directed by Nitesh Tiwari and starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, earned around Rs. 34.50 crore nett from its Hindi version, while the dubbed versions across South India contributed Rs. 12.50 crore nett.

With the four day extended opening weekend underway, the film is heading towards an estimated Rs. 250 crore nett collection. However, the box office performance across different language markets has shown some differences, with the South dubbed versions currently providing stronger support as the Hindi market deals with the pre Diwali period.

South dubbed versions show encouraging performance

The dubbed versions are emerging as an important part of the film’s box office performance. While Kannada and Telugu were expected to perform well, the Tamil and Malayalam versions have also shown encouraging numbers. The Malayalam version, in particular, remained steady on Friday and could potentially collect more than double its opening day figure on Saturday.

Advance bookings for Saturday are strong, and the dubbed versions could cross Rs. 20 crore nett for the day. The performance over the coming days will be important in determining whether these markets can maintain their momentum.

Hindi collections expected to improve after Diwali

The Hindi version is also expected to register growth on Saturday, with collections likely to cross Rs. 50 crore nett. However, the current numbers are below the film’s full box office potential. Monday is expected to be an important day when audiences could return in larger numbers after the pre Diwali period.

There is also a question about the film’s release timing. A Monday release could potentially have helped it avoid the weaker opening days and benefit from stronger revenue sharing terms. The distributor had reportedly requested better terms for the first eleven days, but the proposal was not accepted.

Ramayana: Part One day wise India box office collections

Collections in Rs. crore nett, including 3D charges.

Day Hindi Dubbed India Thursday 45.00 18.50 63.50 Friday 34.50 12.50 47.00 Total 79.50 31.00 110.50

Collections excluding 3D charges