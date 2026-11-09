Ramayana: Part One Box Office: Film Crosses Rs. 234 Crore In 4 Days, Hindi Business Expected To Surge After Diwali

Ramayana: Part One continued its theatrical run with an estimated Rs. 55.50 crore nett collection on its fourth day at the Indian box office. While the Hindi version saw a decline during Diwali, the dubbed versions in South Indian languages recorded their best single-day performance since release, crossing the Rs. 20 crore nett mark. The film’s four-day extended weekend collection stands at approximately Rs. 234.25 crore nett, including 3D charges.

Hindi version faces Diwali slowdown

The Hindi version witnessed a slower weekend because of the pre-Diwali period and the festival itself. Several cinemas operated with fewer shows on Sunday, while some theatres remained closed for the celebrations. This affected the film’s collections, particularly in the Hindi-speaking markets.

However, the situation is expected to improve after Diwali. Advance bookings in several northern circuits have reportedly reached 4 to 5 times Sunday’s pre-sales and are around double the opening day’s bookings. This points towards a possible jump in Hindi collections during the weekdays.

South India contributes Rs. 96 crore

The dubbed versions have performed strongly across South India, contributing a combined Rs. 96 crore nett during the four-day extended weekend. Of this amount, the Hindi version accounted for Rs. 27 crore nett. Karnataka led the regional markets with Rs. 43 crore nett.

Tamil Nadu and Kerala also recorded strong occupancy on Saturday and Sunday, with several cinemas operating at full capacity. The dubbed versions are expected to cross Rs. 100 crore nett soon, although their chances of reaching Rs. 200 crore will depend on their performance over the coming weeks.

Ramayana four-day box office collection

Including 3D charges, the film collected Rs. 165.25 crore nett from the Hindi version and Rs. 69 crore nett from the dubbed versions, taking the total to Rs. 234.25 crore nett.

Day Hindi Dubbed India Thursday Rs. 45.00 cr. Rs. 18.50 cr. Rs. 63.50 cr. Friday Rs. 34.50 cr. Rs. 12.50 cr. Rs. 47.00 cr. Saturday Rs. 50.75 cr. Rs. 17.50 cr. Rs. 68.25 cr. Sunday Rs. 35.00 cr. Rs. 20.50 cr. Rs. 55.50 cr. Total Rs. 165.25 cr. Rs. 69.00 cr. Rs. 234.25 cr.

Collections without 3D charges

Excluding 3D charges, the four-day total stands at Rs. 219 crore nett. The Hindi version contributed Rs. 156 crore, while the dubbed versions collected Rs. 63 crore.

Day Hindi Dubbed India Thursday Rs. 42.50 cr. Rs. 17.00 cr. Rs. 59.50 cr. Friday Rs. 32.50 cr. Rs. 11.50 cr. Rs. 44.00 cr. Saturday Rs. 48.00 cr. Rs. 16.00 cr. Rs. 64.00 cr. Sunday Rs. 33.00 cr. Rs. 18.50 cr. Rs. 51.50 cr. Total Rs. 156.00 cr. Rs. 63.00 cr. Rs. 219.00 cr.

The coming weekdays will be important for the film, particularly in the Hindi-speaking markets, where the post-Diwali audience response will determine its next box office trend.