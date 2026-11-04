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Ramayana Part One Box Office: Strong US Presales, But Hindi Advance Sales Face Pre-Diwali Challenge

Ramayana Part One records Rs. 111.50 crore in global advance sales, with Rs. 57.25 crore from India and USD 5.70 million from overseas markets.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Ramayana: Mangal Rang Song Lyrics starring Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi
Ramayana_pic courtesy Youtube

Ramayana Part One has crossed the Rs. 100 crore mark in worldwide advance bookings just a day before its theatrical release. The film has collected approximately Rs. 111.50 crore in global presales as of Tuesday, November 3. According to the latest figures, India has contributed around Rs. 57.25 crore in gross advance sales, while overseas markets have added USD 5.70 million, taking the worldwide total to approximately Rs. 111.50 crore. With Wednesday being the final day before release, advance bookings could move closer to or even cross the Rs. 150 crore mark.

Ramayana Part One advance booking in India

Despite the impressive worldwide numbers, advance sales in India have been somewhat slower than expected for a film of this scale. The upcoming Diwali festivities appear to be affecting ticket sales in some markets.

The Hindi version has recorded approximately Rs. 17.50 crore nett in first day advance bookings as of Wednesday morning. However, sales are spread across multiple days, with Saturday seeing a healthy jump and Monday also recording strong bookings. Across the first five days, the Hindi version has collected around Rs. 40 crore nett.

The Kannada dubbed version has also received a good response and has already recorded the biggest opening day advance sales for a Kannada dubbed film. Yash’s presence is believed to be an important factor. The Telugu version, meanwhile, has room for improvement, with bookings yet to open in several locations.

Based on current trends, the film is expected to open at around Rs. 55-60 crore nett in Hindi, with another Rs. 15 crore nett coming from the dubbed versions.

Ramayana Part One overseas advance booking

The United States has emerged as the strongest overseas market, contributing USD 3.20 million in advance sales for the opening weekend so far. This is reportedly the second biggest presales figure for a Bollywood film, behind Dhurandhar: The Revenge and ahead of Jawan and Pathaan.

However, bookings in some international markets have slowed compared to earlier expectations. The film is still targeting an opening weekend of over USD 20 million overseas, although the initial expectations were around USD 25-30 million.

Monday could prove particularly important for the film as Hindi-speaking markets return to normal business after Diwali celebrations.

Ramayana Part One territory-wise advance booking breakdown

TerritoryAdvance sales
HindiRs. 48.00 cr.
KannadaRs. 5.00 cr.
TeluguRs. 3.00 cr.
Tamil and MalayalamRs. 1.25 cr.
IndiaRs. 57.25 cr.
United StatesUSD 3,200,000
CanadaUSD 550,000
Australia and New ZealandUSD 550,000
Middle EastUSD 275,000
United KingdomUSD 525,000
GermanyUSD 200,000
Rest of EuropeUSD 200,000
Rest of WorldUSD 200,000
OverseasUSD 5,700,000
WorldwideRs. 111.50 cr.
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