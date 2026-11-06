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Ramayana: Part One worldwide box office collection reaches Rs. 127.50 crore on opening day, sets UK record

Ramayana: Part One earns Rs. 51.50 crore overseas on day one, taking its worldwide opening to Rs. 127.50 crore despite a weak Middle East response.

By Shweta Ghadashi
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Ramayana_pic courtesy IMDB

Ramayana: Part One, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, has recorded an overseas opening of approximately USD 5.40 million, or Rs. 51.50 crore, on its first day. The overseas total includes nearly USD 2 million from Wednesday previews in North America, while Thursday contributed USD 3.50 million across all markets. Adding the film’s Rs. 76 crore opening day collection in India, its estimated worldwide gross stands at Rs. 127.50 crore.

United States and United Kingdom lead overseas performance

The United States emerged as the film’s biggest overseas market, contributing USD 2.80 million on opening day. This is the second biggest opening for a Bollywood film in the territory, just behind Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which earned USD 2.91 million. Ramayana: Part One also ranked as the number one film at the US box office on Thursday.

The United Kingdom delivered an even bigger milestone. The film collected GBP 440K, setting a new record for the biggest opening day by a Bollywood film in the market. It went past the previous record of GBP 427K set by Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The dubbed versions also contributed to the collections. Friday’s advance bookings are reportedly stronger, making the UK an important market to watch over the weekend.

Germany also recorded its biggest opening day for a Bollywood release, with collections of EUR 165K. Australia registered the fourth biggest Bollywood opening day at AUD 505K, while Canada collected CAD 775K.

Middle East remains a concern

The Middle East was a weak spot, with the film earning only USD 400K on Thursday. The release did not take place in Saudi Arabia and Qatar. However, the UAE’s lower contribution also affected the overall performance in the region.

Despite this, Ramayana: Part One is expected to cross USD 20 million during its four day extended opening weekend. However, the substantial promotional and advertising spending by Sony means the film may have needed a stronger overseas start. A wider audience beyond the Indian diaspora could have helped improve its opening.

The initial audience scores are encouraging, and weekend advance bookings remain strong. The film’s performance over the coming days will be important in determining its long term box office prospects.

Overseas territorial breakdown

TerritoryGross
United StatesUSD 2,800,000
CanadaUSD 550,000
AustraliaUSD 350,000
Middle EastUSD 400,000
NepalUSD 125,000
Rest of Asia/PacificUSD 250,000
United KingdomUSD 590,000
GermanyUSD 190,000
Rest of EuropeUSD 125,000
Rest of WorldUSD 50,000
OverseasUSD 5,430,000
Modified date:
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