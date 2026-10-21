Nitesh Tiwari’s much-awaited mythological film Ramayana is preparing for its worldwide theatrical release on November 5. Produced by Namit Malhotra, the ambitious two-part project features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Sunny Deol as Hanuman. With its release approaching, the film has started attracting attention in international markets, particularly following the opening of advance bookings during Dussehra.

According to early reports, Ramayana has already crossed $770,000 in overseas advance ticket sales across major markets, including North America, the UK and Australia. The figures indicate growing interest among international audiences, although the film’s actual box office performance will become clearer after its theatrical release.

Ramayana set for Los Angeles premiere on October 27

Ahead of its worldwide release, Ramayana is scheduled to have its world premiere at the Academy Museum in Los Angeles on October 27. The event is expected to bring international attention to the Indian mythological epic.

The film will release in multiple languages and IMAX, allowing it to reach audiences across different regions. Its second instalment, Ramayana Part 2, is currently planned for Diwali 2027.

Meanwhile, Yash has reportedly encouraged audiences from Telugu, Kannada and other language markets to support the project. His appeal reflects the makers’ efforts to position Ramayana as a film that can connect with viewers beyond regional and language boundaries.

AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer join hands for Ramayana

Apart from its star cast, Ramayana has attracted attention for its technical team. The film features visual effects by DNEG, while Oscar-winning composers AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer are associated with its music.

The combination of Indian mythology, international technical expertise and a multilingual release strategy makes Ramayana one of the closely watched Indian theatrical releases of the year.

With overseas advance bookings underway and its Los Angeles premiere approaching, the film is entering an important stage ahead of November 5. Its opening weekend will provide the first major indication of how strongly the project connects with audiences worldwide.