Sardar 2 box office day 6: Karthi’s film adds just Rs. 1 crore, reaches Rs. 16 crore

Karthi and SJ Suryah starrer Sardar 2 is facing a difficult run at the Indian box office despite coming with the existing audience base of its first instalment. After a weak opening weekend, the film collected only Rs. 1 crore on Day 6. The latest figure takes the film’s six day theatrical total to approximately Rs. 16 crore gross at the Indian box office on Tuesday.

Sardar 2 had opened with Rs. 5.00 crore on Day 1 but witnessed a drop over the following days. The film collected Rs. 2.50 crore on Day 2 and Rs. 2.75 crore on Day 3. It then recorded Rs. 2.75 crore on Day 4 and Rs. 2 crore on Day 5. The estimated Rs. 1 crore collection on Day 6 shows that the film has continued to struggle to attract audiences during the week.

The film’s box office performance has also been affected by competition from Mandaadi, which stars Soori and Suhas. The clash between the two releases has added another challenge for Sardar 2 as it tries to maintain its presence in theatres. The Karthi starrer had generated initial attention because of the popularity of the first film, but its theatrical trend has remained weak after the opening.

Sardar 2 continues the story with Vijay Prakash, also known as Viji, taking on a major mission involving Black Dagger. The mission centres on Doku, a powerful biochemical weapon that has been hidden by three operatives. Each operative holds a key required to access the weapon.

The mission also brings Viji together with his father, Chandra Bose, also known as Sardar. His father has a history involving Black Dagger and Doku. Viji and Sardar eventually join forces as they attempt to stop Black Dagger from obtaining the weapon and prevent a global catastrophe.

Along with Karthi and SJ Suryah, Sardar 2 features Malavika Mohanan, Ashika Ranganath and Rajisha Vijayan in key roles. With the film now at Rs. 16 crore gross after six days, its performance in the remaining weekdays will determine how much further it can move at the box office.

Day wise box office collections of Sardar 2

Day Box Office

Day 1 Rs. 5.00 crore

Day 2 Rs. 2.50 crore

Day 3 Rs. 2.75 crore

Day 4 Rs. 2.75 crore

Day 5 Rs. 2 crore

Day 6 Rs. 1 crore (est.)

Total Rs. 16 crore