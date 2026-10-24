Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s Tu Hai Meri Kiran faces an uphill box office battle

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s romantic thriller Tu Hai Meri Kiran has had a disappointing start at the box office. According to early estimates, the film collected just Rs. 10 lakh nett on its opening day. The opening is lower than the reported first day collections of other small releases, including Tum Mere Ho and Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar.

The low numbers indicate that the film struggled to attract audiences to cinemas on its first day. Its performance over the weekend will be important in determining whether it can draw more viewers or continue to struggle at the ticket window.

From Akira to Tu Hai Meri Kiran

Sonakshi Sinha has previously been part of successful mainstream films such as Dabangg and Rowdy Rathore. In 2016, she also led the female centric action film Akira, which collected Rs. 5 crore nett on its opening day. At the time, that opening was not considered particularly strong, although it was still a reasonable start.

The difference between Akira and Tu Hai Meri Kiran highlights how much the opening figures for Sonakshi’s films can vary. While Akira managed to bring audiences to cinemas on its first day, her latest release has started with a much smaller collection. However, the two films belong to different periods and have different circumstances, so their opening numbers also need to be viewed in context.

Why small films are struggling at the box office

The opening of Tu Hai Meri Kiran also reflects a wider challenge faced by smaller Hindi films. Movies that arrive without strong audience anticipation or sufficient buzz often find it difficult to attract viewers, particularly when they compete for attention with bigger releases.

Another challenge is the growing perception among some moviegoers that smaller films can be watched later on OTT platforms instead of being seen in theatres. This can reduce the urgency to buy a cinema ticket during the opening weekend.

Tu Hai Meri Kiran box office collection

Day Box office collection Day 1 Rs. 10 lakh (est.) Total Rs. 10 lakh

With an estimated opening of Rs. 10 lakh nett, Tu Hai Meri Kiran faces an uphill task. The weekend collections will show whether the film can record meaningful growth and find a wider audience in theatres.