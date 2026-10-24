Tum Mere Ho box office: Gurmeet Choudhary and Isha Malviya’s romantic drama looks to gain weekend momentum

Gurmeet Choudhary and Isha Malviya’s romantic musical drama Tum Mere Ho has opened its box office run with a modest start. The film had a limited number of shows on its first day but reportedly saw an improvement in audience turnout during the evening. Its performance over the weekend will be important in determining whether the film can attract more viewers and improve its theatrical collections.

Produced under the banners of Reva Creative House and DebGuru Films, the movie brings together romance, music, action and drama. While the opening day response has shown some improvement as the day progressed, the film will need steady audience interest in the coming days to build momentum.

Old school romance and music take centre stage

Tum Mere Ho focuses on a traditional romantic story, with music playing an important role in its presentation. The film’s songs are among its key elements, aiming to appeal to viewers who enjoy melodic tracks and emotional love stories.

The pairing of Gurmeet Choudhary and Isha Malviya is another important part of the film. Isha makes her debut as a lead actress, while Gurmeet takes on a role that combines romance, emotional scenes and action. Their on screen chemistry will be one of the factors to watch as the film continues its theatrical run.

Cast and crew of Tum Mere Ho

Directed by Ashish Panda, the film is produced by Aarti S and Debina Bonnerjee under DebGuru Films, in association with Reva Creative House. Romanch Mehta and Aman Riyastee serve as co producers.

The supporting cast includes Anushkaa Luhar, Shaan R Grover, Romanch Mehta and Annisha Garg. The film brings together a mix of romance, drama and action, with its musical elements forming a key part of the story.

Can Tum Mere Ho grow over the weekend?

The evening pickup on the opening day offers a possible starting point, but the film’s box office prospects will depend on whether that interest continues. A rise in footfalls on Saturday and Sunday could help it improve its overall performance, particularly given its limited show count on Day 1.

For now, Tum Mere Ho will be looking to turn its initial audience response into a more consistent theatrical run. The weekend trend should provide a clearer picture of its performance and its ability to draw more viewers to cinemas.