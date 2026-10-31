Udta Teer box office: Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan’s film nears Rs. 33 crore

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan’s Udta Teer maintained a steady hold at the Indian box office on its second Friday. The spy comedy drama collected Rs. 2.75 crore nett on its eighth day, registering a 25 per cent drop compared to its opening Friday collection of Rs. 3.75 crore. The relatively small drop suggests that the film is continuing to attract audiences in its second week, although its overall box office performance will depend on how much it earns over the coming days.

Directed by Aakash Kaushik, Udta Teer has collected Rs. 32.75 crore nett in India after eight days in cinemas. The film opened at Rs. 3.75 crore on Friday before witnessing growth over the weekend. It collected Rs. 7.25 crore on Saturday and Rs. 8 crore on Sunday. However, collections declined during the weekdays, with the film earning Rs. 3 crore each on Monday and Tuesday, followed by Rs. 2.50 crore on Wednesday and Thursday. Its second Friday collection of Rs. 2.75 crore has provided some support as it enters its second weekend.

Can Udta Teer reach the Rs. 40 crore mark?

The film is expected to collect another Rs. 7 crore to Rs. 9 crore over its second weekend. If it manages to achieve that estimate, its total collection will move closer to the Rs. 40 crore nett mark. However, the film has limited time to improve its numbers before the arrival of Ramayana in cinemas.

The upcoming release could affect the number of screens and audience attention available to Udta Teer, making the next few days important for its box office performance. Based on its current trend, the film is projected to finish its theatrical run at around Rs. 38 crore to Rs. 42 crore nett in India. These figures remain estimates and could change depending on its performance over the second weekend and the days that follow.

Udta Teer box office performance so far

Despite maintaining a reasonable hold on its second Friday, Udta Teer is expected to finish below the reported collection of Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan’s previous release, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do. Its final box office total will depend on whether it can maintain audience interest as new films enter theatres.