Udta Teer box office collection: Ayushmann Khurrana’s film reaches Rs. 41 crore, Rs. 50 crore target in sight

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan’s Udta Teer continued its run at the Indian box office on its second Sunday, collecting an estimated Rs. 4.25 crore nett. With this, the spy comedy drama wrapped up its second weekend at Rs. 11 crore. The weekend total represents a 40 per cent drop compared to its opening weekend.

The film’s overall India nett collection now stands at Rs. 41 crore. While the second weekend has given it some support, the film’s low opening proved difficult to overcome. Despite maintaining a run in cinemas, Udta Teer has not managed to build the kind of collections needed to change its box office position.

Udta Teer box office collection: Can it cross Rs. 50 crore?

The next target for the film is the Rs. 50 crore mark. However, reaching that figure may become difficult once Ramayana arrives in cinemas this Thursday. The big release is expected to affect the screen availability and audience attention for films already running in theatres.

Even if Udta Teer manages to cross Rs. 50 crore nett, it is unlikely to change its overall box office verdict. Its opening collections were too low, and the subsequent performance has not been strong enough to make up for the gap. Still, given the film’s limited expectations, finishing above Rs. 50 crore would offer some consolation.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s next film is Yeh Prem Mol Liya

After Udta Teer, Ayushmann Khurrana will be seen in Sooraj Barjatya’s Yeh Prem Mol Liya, which also stars Sharvari. The family romantic drama is scheduled to release on November 27, 2026.

The film will be an important release for Khurrana after the box office performance of Udta Teer. Its theatrical run will show whether the actor can find stronger audience support with his next project.

Udta Teer day-wise box office collections in India