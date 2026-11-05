Udta Teer box office collection: Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan’s film heads for Rs. 49 crore finish

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan’s spy comedy Udta Teer witnessed another drop in its box office collections on Wednesday. The film earned Rs. 1.10 crore on its second Wednesday, registering a 25 per cent decline compared to the previous day. With this, its second week collection reached Rs. 15 crore in six days. Adding its first week collection of Rs. 30 crore, the film’s total India net collection now stands at Rs. 45 crore after 13 days in cinemas.

Produced by Sikhya Entertainment and Dharma Productions, the film is now facing competition from Ramayana, which arrives in theatres today. The release of the big budget film is expected to affect the screen count and audience interest for Udta Teer, bringing its theatrical run closer to the end.

Udta Teer heads towards Rs. 47 to 49 crore lifetime collection

After collecting Rs. 30 crore in its first week, Udta Teer added another Rs. 15 crore during its second week so far. Its collections have slowed considerably during the weekdays, with the film earning Rs. 1.40 crore on its second Monday, Rs. 1.50 crore on Tuesday and an estimated Rs. 1.10 crore on Wednesday.

The film is expected to finish its theatrical run with an India net collection of around Rs. 47 to 49 crore. Its final total will depend on how well it manages to attract audiences over the coming days, particularly with new releases competing for screens.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan’s film sees limited box office growth

Despite featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles, Udta Teer has delivered a relatively modest box office performance. The film did manage to collect Rs. 45 crore in 13 days, but its business has not shown the growth needed to sustain a longer theatrical run.

The film’s performance can be described as decent when compared with the limited expectations surrounding its release. However, its collections have now entered a slower phase, and the arrival of Ramayana is likely to make its box office journey more difficult.

Day-wise box office collection in India

India net collections