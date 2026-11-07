Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan’s Udta Teer is nearing the end of its theatrical run at the Indian box office. The film began its journey with Rs. 3.75 crore nett and collected approximately Rs. 30 crore in its first week. However, collections dropped by nearly 50 per cent in the second week, adding another Rs. 15.20 crore to its total. After 14 days in cinemas, the film’s India nett collection stands at Rs. 45.20 crore.

The film’s business took another hit on Thursday, when it collected just Rs. 20 lakh. Its theatre shows were reduced to nearly 200 following the arrival of Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana: Part One. With limited screens and shows remaining, the film is expected to add barely Rs. 1 crore more before completing its theatrical run.

Ramayana’s arrival affects Udta Teer’s final collections

Udta Teer is expected to finish its Indian theatrical run at around Rs. 45.50 crore to Rs. 46 crore nett. The reduced screen count has limited its chances of adding significant numbers in the coming days.

The film’s final collection is also expected to remain below Ayushmann Khurrana’s previous release, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do. Without the arrival of Ramayana, the movie could potentially have reached Rs. 50 crore to Rs. 55 crore. However, even that higher collection would not have changed its box office verdict.

Mixed audience response affects the film’s performance

One of the major reasons behind Udta Teer’s disappointing box office performance has been its mixed word of mouth. Despite its initial collection, the film could not maintain its momentum in the following weeks.

The movie is now heading towards a theatrical finish with an estimated Rs. 46 crore nett in India. Its performance highlights how audience response and competition from major releases can influence a film’s long term box office journey.

Udta Teer day wise box office collections in India