Udta Teer box office: Saturday jump holds the key to Ayushmann Khurrana’s film

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan’s comedy film Udta Teer opened at around Rs. 3.75 crore nett at the box office on its first day. While the film’s opening was slightly better than early expectations, the numbers indicate that it will need a stronger response from audiences over the weekend to improve its theatrical prospects.

The film’s first trailer received a decent response, while the second trailer appeared more focused on spoofy comedy. However, the opening day figures suggest that the bigger challenge was a lack of initial audience interest. The film started slowly in the morning, when its collection looked likely to reach around Rs. 3 crore. Business improved during the evening, taking the first day total closer to Rs. 4 crore nett.

Saturday growth will be crucial

The next two days will be important for Udta Teer. Since Saturday is generally expected to bring higher footfalls for films that open on Friday, a significant jump on Day 2 could give the comedy a chance to improve its box office performance. The film will need to collect over Rs. 6 crore on its second day, followed by a steady performance on Day 3, to build some momentum.

Even with that growth, sustaining the theatrical run will not be easy. The film needs consistent audience support in the coming days, especially with Ramayana expected to arrive later. Its weekend trend should provide a clearer picture of whether it can attract more moviegoers after a modest opening.

Opens better than Pati Patni Aur Woh Do

One positive for the film is that Udta Teer has opened better than Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan’s previous film, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, which was a sequel. However, a better opening alone will not be enough to secure a healthy run. The film must show substantial growth and maintain its collections during the weekdays.

Directed by Akash Kaushik, Udta Teer is a quirky spy comedy drama featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles. The supporting cast includes Rahul Bose, Ram Kapoor, Suhail Nayyar, Gulshan Grover, Mukul Dev, Raghubir Yadav, Brijendra Kala and Sandeep Anand, along with Supriya Pilgaonkar.

The coming days will determine whether Udta Teer can turn its modest start into a more stable theatrical run. A strong weekend and a reasonable hold during the week are now essential for the film.