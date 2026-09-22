Vibe box office collection: Kunal Kemmu’s film drops 70% on Monday, reaches Rs 8.35 crore

Vibe box office collection: Kunal Kemmu’s Vibe saw a strong rise in collections during its opening weekend, but the film faced a sharp drop once the weekdays began. After recording its highest collection of the opening run on Sunday, the action comedy saw its business fall on Monday. According to the latest Sacnilk figures, Vibe collected Rs 90 lakh net in India on Day 4. The film recorded this amount across 2,609 shows, with overall occupancy of around 10.90%. The Monday collection represents a 70% drop from its Sunday collection of Rs 3 crore.

With the first Monday collection added, Vibe has taken its four day India net collection to Rs 8.35 crore. Its India gross collection currently stands at Rs 10 crore. The film had opened with Rs 1.70 crore on Friday before showing growth over the weekend. It collected Rs 2.75 crore on Saturday and Rs 3 crore on Sunday, making Day 3 its strongest day so far. The Monday fall has now shifted attention to how the film performs through the remaining weekdays.

Vibe has also recorded business from overseas markets. On Day 4, the film added around Rs 25 lakh from overseas, taking its total overseas gross collection to Rs 1.50 crore. When combined with the India gross collection of around Rs 10 crore, Vibe’s worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 11.50 crore after four days, according to the latest Sacnilk figures.

The Monday numbers show a clear change in the film’s collection pattern after its growth across Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The remaining weekdays will therefore be important for its first week total and its performance ahead of the second weekend. Vibe marks Kunal Kemmu’s second directorial venture after Madgaon Express and also his debut as a producer.

Directed by Kunal Kemmu, Vibe stars Kemmu alongside Preity Zinta, Sparsh Shrivastava and Vanshika Dhir. The story follows two friends, Hardik and Bugs, who become involved in an unexpected mission connected to a major threat. The film combines spy action with comedy and is set around the two friends’ unusual situation.