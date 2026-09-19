Vibe opens to Rs 1.6 crore on day 1, can the weekend change its box office run?

Vibe has opened its theatrical run on a low note at the Indian box office, collecting around Rs 1.6 crore nett on its opening day. The Kunal Kemmu directorial has recorded a muted start, making its weekend performance particularly important for its overall theatrical run. The film will now look towards Saturday and Sunday for a rise in audience numbers. Weekend collections usually see higher footfalls compared to the opening day, and Vibe will need a noticeable increase to recover from its slow beginning. The next two days will therefore play an important role in determining how the film performs at the box office.

A strong Saturday followed by healthy Sunday collections could improve the film’s overall position after its opening day. However, the extent of growth will become clearer only after the weekend figures are recorded. The film’s first weekend will provide a better picture of its audience response and its potential to maintain a theatrical run in the days ahead.

Vibe follows two best friends, Hardik and Bugs, whose ordinary lives take an unexpected turn following a disastrous planetarium date. Their situation changes when they accidentally become involved in a secret operation led by the mysterious Madam H.

The two friends are soon pulled into an adventure that takes them from Mumbai to Bangkok. Their journey involves unexpected situations, mistakes and difficult decisions as they try to complete their mission. Their contrasting personalities also become part of the story as they attempt to deal with the trouble around them while relying on their friendship.

The film explores how Hardik and Bugs manage to work together during the mission despite their different personalities and limited experience. Their journey forms the central part of the action comedy, with the story moving between Mumbai and Bangkok as the two friends find themselves involved in situations beyond their ordinary lives.

Vibe has been directed, written and co produced by Kunal Kemmu, who also plays a lead role in the film. The cast includes Sparsh Shrivastava, Preity Zinta, Vanshika Dhir, Yashpal Sharma and Dinesh Lal Yadav in key roles.

With Rs 1.6 crore nett collected on day 1, Vibe now enters its first weekend. The Saturday and Sunday collections will be closely watched to see whether the film can show the required growth after its slow opening. The weekend total will also give a clearer indication of the film’s box office journey in the coming days.