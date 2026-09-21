Vibe box office: Kunal Kemmu’s spy comedy drama opens at Rs. 7.35 crore

Vibe has recorded a low opening weekend at the box office, collecting Rs. 7.35 crore in its first three days. The Kunal Kemmu directed spy comedy drama earned Rs. 1.75 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs. 2.75 crore on Day 2. The film saw a slight increase on Day 3 and collected Rs. 2.85 crore, taking its opening weekend total to Rs. 7.35 crore. The numbers indicate that the film has had a slow start in theatres.

The film has received average word of mouth from audiences, which appears to have affected its performance after the opening day. With the weekend total remaining at Rs. 7.35 crore, Vibe now needs to maintain its audience over the coming days. Its weekday performance will be important in deciding how far the film can go at the box office.

Vibe is also performing better than its rival release Daayra during the opening weekend. However, the film still needs stronger collections in the days ahead if it is to finish its theatrical run on a more stable note. The next few days will show whether the film can hold its audience after the weekend.

The story follows best friends Hardik and Bugs, whose regular lives change after a planetarium date goes wrong. The two friends accidentally become involved in a secret operation led by the mysterious Madam H. What begins as an unexpected situation soon takes them from Mumbai to Bangkok, where they find themselves dealing with a mission that is far beyond their experience.

Hardik and Bugs have very different personalities, but their friendship becomes important as they try to complete the mission. Their mistakes, quick decisions and attempts to handle difficult situations form the central part of the story. The film looks at how the two friends deal with the pressure of the mission while also managing the problems created by their contrasting personalities.

Directed, written and co produced by Kunal Kemmu, Vibe features Sparsh Shrivastava, Preity Zinta, Vanshika Dhir, Yashpal Sharma, Dinesh Lal Yadav and others in key roles. With Rs. 7.35 crore collected in the opening weekend, the film now needs better weekday numbers to strengthen its overall box office performance.