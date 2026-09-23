Vibe box office: Kunal Kemmu’s spy comedy reaches Rs. 9.10 crore in 5 days

Vibe has recorded a 25 per cent jump on its first Tuesday, collecting Rs. 1 crore at the Indian box office. The Kunal Kemmu directorial has now reached a 5 day theatrical cume of Rs. 9.10 crore nett. Despite the Tuesday growth, the overall numbers remain on the lower side, with the spy comedy drama expected to finish its first week at around Rs. 10.50-11 crore nett.

The film opened with Rs. 1.75 crore on Day 1 before showing stronger numbers over the weekend. It collected Rs. 2.75 crore on Day 2 and Rs. 2.85 crore on Day 3. The collection dropped to Rs. 0.75 crore on its first Monday before rising to an estimated Rs. 1 crore on Tuesday. This takes the total to Rs. 9.10 crore after five days.

Vibe has received mixed word of mouth since its release, and this has affected its performance during the weekdays. The film needed stronger audience response to maintain the momentum created during its opening weekend. With the current trend, its complete theatrical run is being estimated at around Rs. 20 crore. The film is currently performing better than Daayra at the box office, which has recorded lower collections during the same period.

Directed, written and co produced by Kunal Kemmu, Vibe follows two best friends, Hardik and Bugs. Their lives change after a disastrous planetarium date leads them into a secret operation. The operation is being handled by the mysterious Madam H, and the two friends suddenly find themselves involved in a mission that takes them far beyond their usual lives.

The story takes Hardik and Bugs from Mumbai to Bangkok as they attempt to complete their mission. Their different personalities, quick decisions and frequent mistakes create situations that test their friendship while they deal with the unexpected challenges around them. The film combines the friendship of its two central characters with a spy comedy setup.

Vibe stars Kunal Kemmu, Sparsh Shrivastava, Preity Zinta, Vanshika Dhir, Yashpal Sharma and Dinesh Lal Yadav in key roles. With Rs. 9.10 crore collected in five days, the film now has the remainder of its first week and the coming weekends to add to its theatrical total.

Vibe box office collections

Day Box Office

Day 1 Rs. 1.75 crore

Day 2 Rs. 2.75 crore

Day 3 Rs. 2.85 crore

Day 4 Rs. 0.75 crore

Day 5 Rs. 1.00 crore (est.)

Total Rs. 9.10 crore