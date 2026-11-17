Marvel fans in India can now book their tickets for Avengers: Doomsday, as advance bookings for the much-awaited film opened across the country on Tuesday, November 17. Ticketing platforms such as BookMyShow and District have started listing shows, allowing audiences to reserve their seats ahead of the film’s December release. The bookings opened after fans spent weeks campaigning on social media with the hashtag #OpenDoomsdayBookings.

The excitement is visible in major cities such as Mumbai, Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru, where audiences are looking to secure tickets for the first day. Several cinemas have also started listing midnight screenings and additional shows to meet the expected demand.

Avengers: Doomsday ticket prices and screening details

PVR INOX and other major multiplex chains opened advance bookings at 12 pm IST on November 17. The first round of listings included premium Infinity Vision Certified screens, with more formats expected to be added.

According to early listings on BookMyShow and District, ticket prices start at approximately ₹420 for standard screenings. Premium experiences, including luxury recliners and select large-format screens, can cost up to ₹1,500. Prices may differ depending on the cinema, location and screening format.

Audiences in Kerala received an early opportunity to book tickets. Aries Plex SL Cinemas in Thiruvananthapuram opened bookings at 10 am for a special 12:01 am First Day First Show screening.

The film will be available in 2D, 3D, IMAX, 4DX, ScreenX and Infinity Vision formats, depending on theatre availability. It will release in five languages: English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

Avengers: Doomsday release date and cast

Avengers: Doomsday will release in Indian cinemas on Thursday, December 17, 2026, a day before its scheduled US release. Reports also suggest that worldwide advance ticket sales have crossed the $150 million mark.

Directed by the Russo brothers, the film is the fifth Avengers movie and the 39th instalment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It features Sam Wilson’s Captain America (Anthony Mackie), Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Steve Rogers (Chris Evans).

The Fantastic Four and X-Men will also join the crossover against Victor Von Doom, played by Robert Downey Jr. His return to Marvel after playing Tony Stark, also known as Iron Man, remains one of the film’s biggest talking points.