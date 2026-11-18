The excitement surrounding Marvel’s upcoming superhero spectacle, Avengers: Doomsday, has reached extraordinary levels in India. With just a month remaining before its theatrical release, the film has already created a major buzz at the box office. Advance bookings opened in India at midnight on Tuesday, exactly 30 days before its December 17 release, and the response has been massive. The film crossed ₹10 crore in advance bookings within a few hours, with estimates suggesting that total pre-sales across all days had crossed ₹15 crore by Wednesday morning.

Avengers: Doomsday advance booking beats early records

Marvel Studios opened ticket bookings following a social media campaign led by Indian fans, who made #OpenDoomsdayBookings trend on X (formerly Twitter). The demand has been so strong that cinemas across several cities have introduced shows throughout the day, starting from 12:01 AM and continuing until 11:55 PM. Despite the availability of round-the-clock screenings, several shows have already sold out.

According to Sacnilk, day-one advance bookings crossed ₹10 crore gross before Tuesday ended. Trade estimates indicated that bookings across all days had exceeded ₹15 crore by Wednesday morning. BookMyShow also recorded more than one lakh tickets sold on the first day of advance sales, with several cinemas in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad and Kochi reporting sold-out shows.

The film has also witnessed extraordinary demand for premium formats. In parts of Mumbai and the NCR region, 4DX tickets priced between ₹2,500 and ₹3,000 sold out within hours. Meanwhile, Cinepolis in Nerul, Navi Mumbai, reportedly priced tickets for its first 4DX show at a staggering ₹4,000, potentially making it one of the most expensive individual movie tickets in Indian cinema history.

Avengers: Doomsday sets up a massive box-office battle

The early response has put Avengers: Doomsday ahead of Avengers: Endgame‘s first 24-hour advance booking figure of ₹8 crore. However, there is an important difference: bookings for earlier Marvel films generally opened only a week or two before release, while Doomsday has a much longer advance sales window.

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, the film features Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Pedro Pascal, Paul Rudd, Anthony Mackie and several other major stars. The story brings Marvel heroes from three different universes together to face Doctor Doom, an unprecedented existential threat.

Avengers: Doomsday will release internationally on December 18, alongside Dune: Part Three, setting up the much-discussed box-office clash dubbed Dunesday. Indian audiences will get to watch the Marvel spectacle a day earlier, on December 17.