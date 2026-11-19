The excitement surrounding Marvel’s Avengers: Doomsday is growing rapidly in India, with the upcoming superhero spectacle delivering an extraordinary response at the ticket counters even before its theatrical release. With exactly four weeks remaining before its Indian release, the film has already started setting impressive advance booking records. The film’s ticket sales opened on November 17, a month ahead of its arrival in cinemas, and the response over the first 48 hours has been phenomenal.

Marvel Studios opened advance bookings at midnight on Tuesday in India. The development came after an online campaign led by Indian Marvel fans, which pushed the hashtag #OpenDoomsdayBookings to trend on X (formerly Twitter). The excitement has translated into strong ticket sales, with several locations offering round-the-clock shows to meet audience demand. Many midnight shows scheduled for the opening day reportedly sold out within hours.

According to Sacnilk estimates, Avengers: Doomsday had collected over ₹28 crore gross through advance bookings across all days in India by Thursday morning. The day 1 advance booking collection alone stood at approximately ₹16 crore. These numbers are particularly impressive considering that the film is still 28 days away from its theatrical release in the country.

Avengers: Doomsday beats Ramayana and Dhurandhar 2 in early advance bookings

The film’s opening booking pace is unprecedented for a Hollywood release in India and has even surpassed the early advance booking performance of Spider-Man: Brand New Day. More significantly, Avengers: Doomsday is currently ahead of two major Hindi blockbusters, Ramayana and Dhurandhar 2, in their respective first 48-hour advance booking performances.

During the first 48 hours of advance sales, Avengers: Doomsday registered approximately ₹16 crore gross for its opening day. In comparison, Dhurandhar 2 had crossed the ₹10 crore mark during the same initial booking period, while Ramayana had collected around ₹7 crore. The difference highlights the massive anticipation surrounding the next Avengers instalment among Indian moviegoers.

However, it is important to note that the film still has a long advance booking window ahead. Since ticket sales opened nearly a month before release, the current pace may not continue at the same rate throughout. Collections could slow down in the coming days before picking up again as the theatrical release approaches.

Avengers: Doomsday brings together Marvel’s biggest stars

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Avengers: Doomsday features an extensive ensemble cast led by Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth. The film also stars Pedro Pascal, Paul Rudd, Anthony Mackie, Florence Pugh, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Wyatt Russell, Channing Tatum, Simu Liu, Ian McKellen, Hayley Atwell, Tom Hiddleston, James Marsden, Patrick Stewart, Joseph Quinn, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Letitia Wright, Lewis Pullman, Kelsey Grammer, Kathryn Newton, Danny Ramirez, Winston Duke, Alan Cumming, Hannah John-Kamen, Rebecca Romijn, Mabel Cadena and Tenoch Huerta Mejia.

In the film, Marvel superheroes from three different universes will find themselves on a dangerous collision course as they face Doctor Doom, an existential threat unlike anything they have encountered before. The project is particularly significant for the Marvel Cinematic Universe as it marks the first Avengers film since Avengers: Endgame, which released in 2019.

Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to release globally on December 18, alongside the third instalment of Warner Bros.’ Dune franchise. The simultaneous release has already sparked conversations about a major box office clash being called Dunesday. However, Indian audiences will get to watch the Marvel spectacle a day earlier, on December 17, 2026.