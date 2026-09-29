Avengers Endgame Encore box office: Marvel epic sees first Monday drop, reaches Rs 24.80 crore in India

Avengers: Endgame Encore has continued to attract audiences in India following its return to cinemas. The Marvel film, which originally became a major theatrical event worldwide, was re released with five minutes of additional footage spread across four scenes. The special theatrical presentation also comes ahead of the next major Avengers film, giving fans another opportunity to revisit the 2019 blockbuster on the big screen.

The re release faced its first Monday test on September 28. According to the latest update from Sacnilk, Avengers: Endgame Encore collected Rs 2.35 crore on its first Monday. This is the film’s lowest single day collection since its re release. The film opened with Rs 7.25 crore on Friday and followed it with Rs 7.65 crore on Saturday and Rs 7.55 crore on Sunday. With Monday’s collection added, the film’s total India net collection has reached Rs 24.80 crore. Sacnilk’s reported figures show that the English version has contributed the largest share of the earnings, while the film has also been released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

The Monday drop is expected after the film enjoyed a strong opening weekend. The re release has mainly benefited from audiences who wanted to experience the popular Marvel story again in theatres. The film follows the Avengers after Thanos wipes out half of all life in the universe. With many of their friends and loved ones gone, the remaining heroes come together for one final mission to reverse what happened. The film was directed by Anthony and Joe Russo and features Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth and Scarlett Johansson.

The next major chapter in the franchise will be Avengers: Doomsday, which is scheduled to release on December 18. The upcoming film will bring together characters from different parts of the Marvel universe as they face a new threat connected to the multiverse. The Avengers: Endgame Encore theatrical presentation also includes an exclusive look at the upcoming film, making the re release part of the build up toward the next Avengers story.