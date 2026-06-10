Obsession Crosses ₹50 Crore And Refuses To Slow Down At The Box Office

The Hollywood horror thriller Obsession continued its impressive run at the Indian box office with another strong performance on its second Tuesday. The film collected approximately ₹4.50 crore, benefiting from discounted ticket offers and maintaining a positive trend in its second week.

The latest collection represents a growth of around 7 to 8 per cent compared to Monday’s earnings. It also recorded an increase of nearly 25 per cent when compared to the film’s first Tuesday collection. These numbers indicate that the movie continues to attract audiences even after nearly two weeks in theatres.

With its second Tuesday earnings, Obsession has now crossed the ₹50 crore gross mark in India. The film’s total collection currently stands at ₹50.25 crore gross, which is approximately USD 5.27 million. This milestone has been achieved within just 12 days of release, including paid preview shows.

Based on current trends, the film’s second week is expected to finish with collections of around ₹36 crore. If that happens, its total box office collection could reach approximately ₹58 crore by the end of Thursday.

Industry observers believe the film still has significant potential in the coming weeks. If it continues to maintain strong audience interest, Obsession could finish its theatrical run in the range of ₹80 crore to ₹90 crore. Some trade estimates suggest that reaching ₹100 crore is also possible, although it will depend on how the film performs against upcoming competition from both Hollywood and Bollywood releases throughout June.

Regardless of whether it reaches that milestone, the film has already exceeded many expectations. Its current performance has placed it among the stronger performing Hollywood releases in India this year.

The day wise box office collections of Obsession in India are as follows:

Previews: ₹0.55 crore

Friday: ₹1.60 crore

Saturday: ₹3.25 crore

Sunday: ₹3.75 crore

Monday: ₹2.50 crore

Tuesday: ₹3.40 crore

Wednesday: ₹3.40 crore

Thursday: ₹3.40 crore

Second Friday: ₹4.00 crore

Second Saturday: ₹8.00 crore

Second Sunday: ₹8.75 crore

Second Monday: ₹4.15 crore

Second Tuesday: ₹4.50 crore

Total: ₹50.25 crore

With strong weekday holds and healthy weekend growth, Obsession has established itself as one of the notable box office performers of the season. The coming weeks will determine how far its successful run can continue.