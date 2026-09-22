Resident Evil box office: Film records 40 per cent drop on Monday, reaches Rs. 12.80 crore

Resident Evil recorded a 40 per cent drop in business on its first Monday compared with its opening day, collecting around Rs. 1.50 crore at the Indian box office. The Monday figure takes the film’s running cume to Rs. 12.80 crore gross. The horror drama has managed to stay in the conversation after its opening weekend, and its performance over the next few days will be important in deciding how far its theatrical run can go.

Based on the current trend, Resident Evil is heading towards a first week collection of around Rs. 15 to 16 crore. The film has received favourable word of mouth from audiences, which has helped it maintain business after the weekend. However, the coming days will be important because weekday collections will show whether the film can hold its audience beyond the initial release period. A steady performance through the rest of the week could give the film a longer theatrical run.

Resident Evil opened with Rs. 2.60 crore on Day 1 after collecting Rs. 0.50 crore from previews. The film then saw its business rise to Rs. 4.10 crore on Day 2 and remained at Rs. 4.10 crore on Day 3. On Day 4, the film collected Rs. 1.50 crore. With these numbers, the total collection has reached Rs. 12.80 crore.

The film follows Bryan, a medical courier who is working on a snowy winter night when he is asked to deliver sensitive medical cargo to Raccoon City General Hospital. His journey takes a dangerous turn when a sudden viral outbreak throws the city into chaos. Bryan must find a way through the crisis while trying to complete his delivery.

The story is set alongside the events of the classic Resident Evil 2 video game. Directed by Zach Cregger, the film stars Austin Abrams, Zach Cherry, Kali Reis, and others in key roles. The movie marks the second reboot within the Resident Evil franchise. With the first week now nearing its end, its weekday collections will determine whether it can maintain momentum in the weeks ahead.