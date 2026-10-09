Universal Pictures’ The Odyssey, distributed in India by Warner Bros. Pictures India, has set a new box office record by collecting more than ₹100 crore from IMAX screens alone in the country. The film achieved the milestone on September 16, 2026, during its ninth week in cinemas, becoming the first Hollywood or Indian release to reach this figure through IMAX screenings in India.

According to the announcement, IMAX contributed approximately 43% of the film’s total India gross, even though IMAX screens accounted for just over 1% of its total screen count nationwide. The achievement also makes The Odyssey the highest-grossing IMAX release in Indian cinema history, surpassing the previous record held by Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer.

To mark the milestone, Universal Pictures, Warner Bros. Pictures India and IMAX are bringing the film back to cinemas for a special IMAX re-release beginning October 9, 2026. The re-release will give audiences another opportunity to watch the film in the format that has contributed significantly to its theatrical performance in India.

Denzil Dias, who leads Universal Pictures International’s theatrical distribution in India, said “A result like this is not about one week or one number, it is a film finding its audience in the format it was built for, again and again, over ten weeks. To see IMAX alone cross ₹100 Crore, a number we normally talk about for an entire film’s run, tells you how India watched The Odyssey. We are proud to have brought that audience to the format, and glad to be bringing the film back for them to do it again.”

Giovanni Dolci, Chief Commercial Officer at IMAX, highlighted the role of the film’s large format presentation and audience response in achieving the record.

“Christopher Nolan shot The Odyssey entirely with IMAX Film Cameras, and audiences across India have made it a phenomenon,” said Giovanni Dolci, Chief Commercial Officer, IMAX. “This historic run reflects the power of Nolan’s vision, the passion of Indian moviegoers, and the commitment of Universal Pictures, Warner Bros. Pictures India and our exhibition partners to bringing the film to audiences in IMAX.”

With its IMAX collections crossing ₹100 crore, The Odyssey has set a new benchmark for premium large format releases in India. Its October 9 re-release will give moviegoers another chance to experience the film on IMAX screens.