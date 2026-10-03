Dakota Johnson and Anne Hathaway’s psychological thriller Verity has opened in Indian cinemas with a collection of Rs. 1.89 crore. The film arrived with considerable interest because of its two lead stars and its dark thriller storyline. The movie is based on the popular novel Verity and had generated attention before its release.

However, the opening day numbers suggest that the curiosity around the film did not translate into a large theatrical start in India. Trade watchers and moviegoers had expected a stronger opening considering the names attached to the project and the popularity of the source material. The morning and afternoon shows saw relatively light audience attendance, which limited the film’s ability to record a bigger first day collection.

Verity brings together Dakota Johnson and Anne Hathaway in a psychological thriller built around mystery, tension and darker themes. While both actresses have a strong international following, the film belongs to a genre that generally has a more limited theatrical audience in India compared with action films, large scale franchises or mainstream entertainers. This has been one of the challenges for the film as it looks to build an audience across the country.

The serious tone and psychological nature of the story may have also affected its reach among viewers who usually prefer more accessible commercial films. As a result, the film’s opening has remained within the two crore mark despite the attention surrounding its cast and story.

With the weekend now underway, the focus will be on whether Verity can attract more viewers after its opening day. A stronger response during the weekend could help the film add to its initial collection, particularly if audiences who have already watched it spread positive word of mouth.

At the same time, the film will need to see a clear improvement in ticket sales if it is to build momentum in the Indian market. For now, Verity has started with Rs. 1.89 crore, giving the Dakota Johnson and Anne Hathaway starrer a moderate beginning while its weekend performance remains important for its overall theatrical run in India.