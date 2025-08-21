Coolie’s Box Office Run Shows No Signs of Slowing Down: Rajinikanth’s Film Crosses ₹223 Crore in India!

Rajinikanth’s much-awaited action thriller, Coolie, written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, created quite a buzz when released, with humongous expectations from the film. Released on August 14, 2025, Coolie had a good opening, collecting ₹65 crore net on Day 1 in several languages. But as the days went by, the film experienced a free fall in box office collections, casting doubts over its long-term run.

Box Office Breakdown

In spite of the big opening, the film has failed to maintain pace. Day 1 collection was ₹65 crore, but by Day 5, fell sharply to ₹12 crore. The fall continued in the week, with Day 8 mopping up a paltry ₹0.19 crore, indicating a sharp slowdown in its run at the box office. Here is the day-wise detail of Coolie’s box office business:

Day 1 (Thursday): ₹65 crore [Ta: 44.5 Cr; Hi: 4.5 Cr; Te: 15.5 Cr; Ka: 0.5 Cr]

Day 2 (Friday): ₹54.75 crore [Ta: 34.5 Cr; Hi: 6.25 Cr; Te: 13.5 Cr; Ka: 0.5 Cr]

Day 3 (Saturday): ₹39.5 crore [Ta: 25.75 Cr; Hi: 4.25 Cr; Te: 9.25 Cr; Ka: 0.25 Cr]

Day 4 (Sunday): ₹35.25 crore [Ta: 23.3 Cr; Hi: 4.75 Cr; Te: 6.85 Cr; Ka: 0.35 Cr]

Day 5 (Monday): ₹12 crore [Ta: 7.75 Cr; Hi: 1.85 Cr; Te: 2.25 Cr; Ka: 0.15 Cr]

Day 6 (Tuesday): ₹9.5 crore [Ta: 5.65 Cr; Hi: 2 Cr; Te: 1.75 Cr; Ka: 0.1 Cr]

Day 7 (Wednesday): ₹6.59 crore [Ta: 4.3 Cr; Hi: 1.14 Cr; Te: 1.15 Cr] (approximate data)

Day 8 (Thursday): ₹0.19 crore

By week one, Coolie’s net earnings in India reached ₹222.78 crore, a big number but far below what could be expected by way of high returns based on the star cast and the initial buzz it generated.

Why the Decline?

Though the opening weekend was encouraging, Coolie’s weekdays slumped, with almost a 66% decline in collections from Day 1 to Day 5. The dramatic weekday drop may be due to a host of reasons, ranging from stiff box office competition, fatigue, or negative reviews. Although Rajinikanth enjoys unprecedented popularity, the film could not keep its box office pace, a recurring pattern with high-budget movies characterized by an early buzz but poor follow-up.

Star Cast and Important Facts

The movie has an ensemble cast, with Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Upendra, Aamir Khan, Rachitha Ram, and Kanna Ravi. Although the movie is an independent venture and is not included in the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU), it was anticipated to have a robust storyline, mixing action with Rajinikanth’s stardom.

OTT Release on Prime Video

Though the box office run is slowing down, Coolie will be en route to Prime Video in September 2025 after the streaming platform successfully acquired the digital rights of the movie. This will enable more viewers to view the film from the comfort of their homes.

Coolie may have faltered at the box office after a good opening, but its OTT release should go a long way in rekindling the interest of audiences who missed it in the theatres.