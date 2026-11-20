Dhanush‘s latest film, OM: Operation Mole, has opened in theatres with a promising box office performance. Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy and featuring Mammootty and Sai Pallavi alongside Dhanush, the film recorded a better response in Tamil than in Telugu and Hindi. Despite receiving mixed reviews, the film has managed to deliver the biggest opening of Dhanush’s career at the Indian box office.

According to Sacnilk, OM collected ₹16.42 crore net in India on its opening day. The Tamil version contributed ₹12.19 crore, while the Telugu version earned ₹3.83 crore. The Hindi version collected ₹40 lakh. Before the release, Dhanush had said, “OM is as much a Telugu film as a Tamil film.” The Telugu opening suggests that the film has also managed to attract audiences beyond its primary Tamil market.

OM beats Dhanush’s previous opening day records

With its opening collection, OM has surpassed the first-day figures of several of Dhanush’s previous releases. His film Kara, released earlier this year, collected ₹6.20 crore. Raayan opened with ₹13.65 crore, while Kuberaa earned ₹14.75 crore. Tere Ishk Mein, which previously held the record for Dhanush’s biggest opening, collected ₹16 crore.

The film has also performed better than Suriya’s Karuppu, which opened with ₹15.50 crore this year. However, it remains behind Scene, which collected ₹19.15 crore on its opening day. Jailer 2 and Jana Nayagan are considerably ahead with opening collections of ₹59 crore and ₹42 crore, respectively.

Mixed reviews could influence weekend collections

With the weekend approaching, the makers will be hoping for an increase in collections. The film has received mixed reactions, with Sai Pallavi’s performance receiving appreciation, while the overall film has faced criticism.

Its current theatrical competition includes Dulquer Salmaan’s Aakasamlo Oka Tara, directed by Pavan Sadineni, which collected ₹2.17 crore net on its opening day.

Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, OM is his third film after Rangoon and Amaran. Produced by Wunderbar Films and RTake Studios, the film also features Sreeleela, Naseeruddin Shah and Indrans.

The story follows Agent D-402, also known as Pazhani, played by Dhanush, who goes undercover to investigate a red sanders smuggling network in Andhra Pradesh led by Burma Karthikeyan, played by Mammootty. Sai Pallavi plays ASP Nithya Reddy, while Sreeleela portrays Pazhani’s wife.