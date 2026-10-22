Rajinikanth and director Nelson Dilipkumar have delivered another major box office success with Jailer 2. The sequel to their 2023 film Jailer has completed its first week in cinemas and has already entered the list of the highest grossing Tamil films of all time. While it is yet to overtake the original film, Jailer 2 has surpassed several major releases, including Ponniyin Selvan I, Coolie and Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam: The Conclusion.

Jailer 2 worldwide box office collection after 7 days

According to trade analysts, Jailer 2 has collected ₹317.20 crore net and ₹371.45 crore gross in India. Its overseas collection stands at ₹205 crore, taking its worldwide total to ₹576.45 crore by the end of its first week.

With these numbers, the film has overtaken the 20 day worldwide collection of Drishyam: The Conclusion, which currently stands at ₹560 crore. This makes Jailer 2 the second highest grossing Indian film of 2026.

The sequel has also crossed the lifetime worldwide collections of Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan I (₹488.36 crore) and Rajinikanth’s Coolie (₹518 crore), becoming the fourth highest grossing Tamil film.

The Navaratri and Dussehra holiday period, along with limited competition, helped the film maintain its momentum even during weekdays.

Can Jailer 2 beat the original Jailer and Leo?

Rajinikanth currently holds the top position among Tamil films with Shankar’s 2.0, which collected ₹691 crore worldwide in 2018. Despite its massive earnings, the film received an average verdict due to its reported budget of over ₹500 crore. Vijay’s Leo follows with ₹605.90 crore, while the original Jailer collected ₹604.74 crore worldwide.

With Jailer 2 now standing at ₹576.45 crore, it remains to be seen whether the sequel can overtake these films during its theatrical run.Directed by Nelson and produced by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures, Jailer 2 features Rajinikanth, Ramya Krishnan, Mirnaa and Rithvik reprising their roles. SJ Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty, Suraj Venjaramoodu and Vidya Balan have joined the cast.

The story follows Tiger Muthuvel Pandian as he attempts to protect his family from an idol smuggling ring while hiding the truth about his son’s death.