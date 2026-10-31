Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 continued its theatrical run with a decent hold on its third Friday, collecting an estimated Rs. 6 crore gross at the Indian box office. However, the film registered a 60 per cent drop compared to the previous Friday. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the action drama is now approaching the Rs. 500 crore mark in India, with its third weekend expected to play an important role in its box office journey.

According to the reported figures, Jailer 2 collected Rs. 373 crore in its first week and another Rs. 101 crore in its second week. Its third Friday collection of Rs. 6 crore takes the total to around Rs. 480 crore gross, as per the day wise collection table. The film is expected to benefit from a possible rise in audience numbers on Saturday and Sunday. If the collections improve over the weekend, it could cross Rs. 500 crore by the end of its third weekend.

Can Jailer 2 cross Rs. 500 crore before the Diwali releases?

Crossing Rs. 500 crore would make Jailer 2 the second Tamil film to achieve this box office milestone after 2.0, according to the report. However, its performance after reaching the target will depend on how well it holds audiences during the following days. The arrival of upcoming Diwali releases, including Ramayana and Scene, could also affect its theatrical run.

The film has recorded strong collections across several major markets in India. Tamil Nadu has contributed Rs. 181.50 crore so far, making it the biggest contributing territory for the Rajinikanth starrer. Karnataka has added Rs. 85.50 crore, while Kerala has contributed Rs. 75 crore. These markets have played a major role in the film’s overall performance.

Jailer 2 territorial box office collection

The Telugu markets have contributed Rs. 87.50 crore, while the rest of India has added Rs. 50.50 crore, according to the territorial breakdown. Although the Telugu numbers are substantial, the report notes that expectations from the market were higher.

Backed by Sun Pictures, Jailer 2 is now approaching another major box office milestone. Its weekend performance will be important in determining whether it can cross Rs. 500 crore and how well it can sustain collections once the new Diwali releases arrive.