Jailer 2 box office collection: Rajinikanth’s film heads towards Rs. 520 crore despite Ramayana challenge

Rajinikanth’s action drama Jailer 2, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, continues its box office run despite a gradual slowdown in collections. The film earned Rs. 2.75 crore on its third Wednesday, registering a 10 per cent drop compared to the previous day. With this, its third week collection reached Rs. 37.50 crore in six days. The film is expected to collect around Rs. 40 crore during its third week, taking its total India gross towards the Rs. 520 crore mark.

However, the arrival of Ramayana on Thursday is expected to affect its collections. The release of Scene on Friday could add further competition, leading to another drop in business. With these new releases entering cinemas, Jailer 2 is moving towards the final phase of its theatrical run.

Jailer 2 crosses Rs. 517 crore at the Indian box office

Despite the expected slowdown, Jailer 2 has already achieved a major milestone. It has emerged as the highest grossing Kollywood film of all time. The film collected Rs. 375.50 crore in its first week and Rs. 104.25 crore in its second week.

Its third week collections include Rs. 6.00 crore on Friday, Rs. 10.50 crore on Saturday, Rs. 11.75 crore on Sunday, Rs. 3.50 crore on Monday, Rs. 3.00 crore on Tuesday and Rs. 2.75 crore on Wednesday. Its total India gross currently stands at Rs. 517.25 crore.

Tamil Nadu leads Jailer 2’s territorial collections

The film has performed strongly across several Indian markets. Tamil Nadu remains its biggest contributor with Rs. 201.25 crore. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana together have contributed Rs. 90 crore, while Karnataka has collected Rs. 92 crore. Kerala has added Rs. 78 crore, and the remaining Indian markets have contributed Rs. 56 crore.

What is Jailer 2 about?

Set 3 months after the first film, the story follows Muthuvel Pandian, who lives a quiet family life while secretly investigating an idol trading network controlled by the Kalpak family. When his identity is exposed, he must protect his family while taking on the powerful group.

Day-wise box office collection in India

Day India gross Week 1 Rs. 375.50 cr. Week 2 Rs. 104.25 cr. 3rd Friday Rs. 6.00 cr. 3rd Saturday Rs. 10.50 cr. 3rd Sunday Rs. 11.75 cr. 3rd Monday Rs. 3.50 cr. 3rd Tuesday Rs. 3.00 cr. 3rd Wednesday Rs. 2.75 cr. Total Rs. 517.25 cr.

Territorial breakdown