Jailer 2 box office collection: Rajinikanth’s film slows down after Ramayana release, earns Rs. 518.75 crore

Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 collected Rs. 39 crore in its third week at the Indian box office, including an estimated Rs. 1.50 crore on its third Thursday. The film witnessed a 60 per cent drop compared to its second week, taking its total theatrical collection in India to Rs. 518.75 crore nett. The action drama, backed by Sun Pictures, has entered a slower phase of its box office run as competition from new releases begins to affect its screen count and daily collections.

The film’s third Thursday collection was affected by the arrival of Ramayana in cinemas. The competition is expected to become stronger with Suriya’s Scene also releasing today. With more films competing for screens and audience attention, the coming days will be important in determining Jailer 2’s final box office total.

Jailer 2 week-wise and day-wise box office collection

Jailer 2 had a strong opening week, collecting Rs. 375.50 crore, followed by Rs. 104.25 crore in its second week. However, its collections declined considerably in Week 3. The film earned Rs. 6.00 crore on its third Friday, followed by Rs. 10.50 crore on Saturday and Rs. 11.75 crore on Sunday. Its weekday collections dropped to Rs. 3.50 crore on Monday, Rs. 3.00 crore on Tuesday and Rs. 2.75 crore on Wednesday. The third Thursday added an estimated Rs. 1.50 crore.

Jailer 2 territorial box office performance in India

The film has largely completed its theatrical run in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Karnataka and North India, where Ramayana has taken over a significant number of screens. Tamil Nadu remains its strongest market, contributing Rs. 202.25 crore. The film also collected around Rs. 90 crore in the Telugu states, where it has ended its run. With this performance, it became the second-biggest Kollywood grosser in the territory after 2.0.

Karnataka contributed Rs. 92.25 crore, while Kerala added Rs. 78.25 crore. The remaining Indian markets accounted for Rs. 56.00 crore. Jailer 2 has managed to maintain some presence in its home market, where it could continue playing for another week.

Its performance in Tamil Nadu and the remaining screens will determine how much further the Rajinikanth starrer can add to its Indian box office total.