Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 has completed three weeks in theatres and continues to add to its box office total despite a noticeable slowdown in collections. The action drama opened to a strong response and broke several box office records during its first week. However, its earnings have gradually declined, particularly on weekdays. With Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi’s Ramayana: Rise of a Legend arriving in theatres on November 5, Jailer 2 is expected to face fresh competition.

Jailer 2 collects ₹36.15 crore in its third week

Jailer 2 opened in theatres on October 15, 2026, and collected ₹59.70 crore net in India on its first day across 15,887 shows. Advance bookings had started on October 10, five days before its theatrical release. The film maintained a strong run throughout its opening week and collected ₹334.35 crore net in India.

However, collections witnessed a considerable drop in the second week. The film earned ₹95.55 crore during this period, reflecting a slowdown in audience turnout, especially on weekdays.

The third week brought another decline in collections, although the film managed to see some improvement over the weekend. With no major release directly challenging it during this period, the Rajinikanth starrer continued to attract audiences. According to the latest Sacnilk update, the film collected ₹3 crore on Wednesday. Its third-week collection now stands at ₹36.15 crore, taking its total India net collection after three weeks to ₹466.05 crore.

Can Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 cross ₹500 crore?

With its current collection standing at ₹466.05 crore, Jailer 2 needs another ₹33.95 crore to reach the ₹500 crore mark in India. However, achieving this target could become challenging as Ramayana: Rise of a Legend releases on November 5. The arrival of the big-budget mythological drama is expected to affect the screen count and audience interest for existing releases.

Despite the slowdown, Jailer 2 has already emerged as the second-highest-grossing Indian film of the year, with Dhurandhar The Revenge holding the top position.

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Sun Pictures, Jailer 2 is the sequel to the 2023 blockbuster Jailer. Rajinikanth returns as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, alongside Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vidya Balan and Mithun Chakraborty. The film also features special appearances by several stars, while Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music.

After the film’s release, Nelson thanked audiences for their response. Sharing a picture of Rajinikanth and Anirudh Ravichander on X, he wrote, “Theatres are going bonkers! Thalaivar magic hits different. Thank you, dear audience, for the phenomenal love and reception for #Jailer2. Nothing beats seeing the audience celebrate it like this! Thank you all for the love and support.”