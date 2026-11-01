Jailer 2 Box Office Collection: Rajinikanth’s Film Gains Momentum In Third Weekend, Crosses ₹454 Crore

Rajinikanth‘s Jailer 2 is enjoying a steady run at the box office, with the film gaining momentum during its third weekend. With no major releases competing for audience attention, the action drama has managed to maintain its theatrical presence. However, the arrival of Ramayana: Rise of a Legend on November 5 is expected to bring fresh competition for the film.

The Nelson Dilipkumar directorial had a strong start at the box office, collecting ₹59.70 crore net in India on its opening day. The film continued to attract audiences during its first week, despite the usual slowdown on weekdays. It finished its opening week with an impressive ₹334.35 crore net collection.

However, collections witnessed a considerable decline during the second week, with the film adding ₹95.55 crore by the end of the period. The situation has shown some improvement during the third weekend.

According to the latest update from Sacnilk, Jailer 2 collected ₹9.33 crore, while its previous day’s collection stood at ₹9.35 crore. This has taken its total domestic box office collection to ₹454.33 crore.

The film’s continued performance is noteworthy, considering that many releases experience a sharp drop in audience interest after their opening week. Jailer 2 has also become the second-highest-grossing Indian film of the year, with Dhurandhar The Revenge holding the top position.

Ramayana: Rise of a Legend could change the box office competition

The next major challenge for Jailer 2 will come from Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film is scheduled to release in theatres on November 5.

With the much-awaited film arriving next week, Jailer 2 has an opportunity to add more collections before facing stronger competition. Its performance in the coming days will determine how well it can sustain its box office run.

What is Jailer 2 about?

Written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 is produced by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures. Rajinikanth, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa and Rithvik reprise their roles from the 2023 hit.

The film continues the story of retired jailer Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, who keeps the truth about his son’s death hidden from his family. He also tries to protect them from an idol smuggling gang that is after him.

Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar and Jackie Shroff also return in cameo appearances as Mathew, Narasimha and Kamdev, respectively, standing alongside Muthu during his fight.