Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 continued its strong run at the Indian box office on Tuesday, collecting approximately Rs. 52.75 crore. The film recorded a growth of nearly 10% compared with Monday, helped by the Dussehra holiday. With this latest collection, the action drama has earned approximately Rs. 325 crore gross in India in its first six days.

The film has maintained its momentum since opening in theatres last Thursday. Although the holiday period has ended, the extended festive season could continue to support its earnings for another day before regular weekday trends return. The film’s performance over the coming days will be important in determining how close it can get to the record for the highest grossing Kollywood film of all time.

Jailer 2 day wise box office collection

The film has delivered strong numbers throughout its opening six days. Its biggest collection so far came on Thursday, when it opened with Rs. 67.25 crore. After earning Rs. 42.50 crore on Friday, the film recovered over the weekend and continued its strong run on Monday and Tuesday.

The day wise India gross collections are as follows:

Day India gross Thursday Rs. 67.25 crore Friday Rs. 42.50 crore Saturday Rs. 52.50 crore Sunday Rs. 61.75 crore Monday Rs. 48.25 crore Tuesday Rs. 52.75 crore Total Rs. 325.00 crore

Telugu states, Karnataka and Kerala cross Rs. 50 crore

The film has also performed well outside Tamil Nadu. Telugu states, Karnataka and Kerala have each contributed more than Rs. 50 crore in gross collections. According to the reported figures, the original Jailer was the only other Tamil film to achieve this milestone across all three territories.

The Hindi dubbed version has also added to the film’s earnings. The Hindi market is expected to move towards the Rs. 50 crore mark when the Tamil version’s contribution is included in the broader Hindi belt total.

Tamil Nadu collections expected to cross Rs. 200 crore

Tamil Nadu, the film’s home market, started at a comparatively slower pace but has since become one of its major contributors. Its final position among the highest grossing films in the state remains to be seen, although the current projections suggest that it could cross Rs. 200 crore.

With Rs. 325 crore already collected in India in six days, Jailer 2 is building a strong box office run. Its weekday collections and performance after the festive boost will help determine whether it can challenge the biggest records in Tamil cinema.