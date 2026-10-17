Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 continued its strong run at the box office on Friday, collecting approximately Rs. 41.25 crore gross in India on its second day. Although the film recorded a 38 per cent drop compared with its opening day, the hold remains encouraging for a big South Indian release. According to the available estimates, the sequel’s two day domestic gross has reached Rs. 108 crore, putting it on course for a potentially huge extended opening weekend.

The film collected Rs. 66.75 crore gross on Thursday before adding another Rs. 41.25 crore on Friday. With Saturday and Sunday ahead, the film is expected to benefit from the weekend rush. Early projections suggest that Jailer 2 could cross Rs. 200 crore in India over its first four days, although its actual performance will depend on audience turnout over the coming days.

Jailer 2 worldwide box office collection

The film has also reported strong numbers in overseas markets. On Friday, it reportedly grossed USD 4.50 million, approximately Rs. 43 crore, internationally. Including its domestic business, the second day’s worldwide earnings stood at around Rs. 84 crore, taking its cumulative worldwide gross to approximately Rs. 209 crore.

The film is now aiming for a worldwide extended weekend collection of more than Rs. 400 crore. The upcoming Dussehra and Puja holidays on Monday and Tuesday could provide another boost if audience interest remains strong.

Jailer 2 territory wise box office collection

Tamil Nadu remains a major contributor, with Rs. 37.50 crore gross. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana together contributed Rs. 22 crore, while Karnataka collected Rs. 20.50 crore. Kerala added Rs. 20 crore, and the rest of India contributed Rs. 8 crore.

Territory Gross collection Tamil Nadu Rs. 37.50 cr. APTS Rs. 22.00 cr. Karnataka Rs. 20.50 cr. Kerala Rs. 20.00 cr. Rest of India Rs. 8.00 cr. Total Rs. 108.00 cr.

Can Jailer 2 beat the original Jailer?

The sequel is being projected as a potential record breaker, with the possibility of challenging the original Jailer and 2.0. However, those milestones will depend on how well it sustains collections beyond the opening weekend. The coming holiday period will be important in determining whether Rajinikanth’s latest release can maintain its momentum.