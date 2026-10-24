Jailer 2 box office day 9: Rajinikanth’s film races towards Rs. 400 crore in India

Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 has started its second week on a strong note at the Indian box office. The film collected approximately Rs. 16 crore gross on its second Friday, recording a drop of around 15 per cent from the previous day. The hold is encouraging, especially after an extended holiday period that helped boost its collections during the first week.

After nine days in theatres, Jailer 2 has earned around Rs. 390 crore gross in India. The film is expected to cross the Rs. 400 crore milestone today if its collections remain on track. Its worldwide gross has reached approximately Rs. 609 crore, taking it past the Rs. 600 crore mark.

Jailer 2 targets major box office records

The sequel has also surpassed the lifetime worldwide collection of the first Jailer. It is now closing in on Leo and is expected to overtake its collection soon. If its current pace continues through Sunday, Jailer 2 could also move ahead of 2.0 to become the highest grossing Kollywood film of all time.

The film’s performance across different territories has played a major role in its strong run. In Tamil Nadu, Jailer 2 collected Rs. 6.25 crore on its second Friday. This was higher than Leo, which earned Rs. 6 crore on the comparable day, but below The GOAT, which collected Rs. 7 crore. With its Tamil Nadu total standing at Rs. 145.25 crore, the film is expected to cross Rs. 150 crore today and remains on course to reach Rs. 200 crore.

Karnataka emerges as a major contributor

Karnataka continues to be one of the film’s strongest markets. The sequel collected over Rs. 3 crore in the state on its second Friday, close to double the corresponding performance of the first Jailer. Based on its current trend, the film is heading towards a final Karnataka gross of over Rs. 90 crore. That would put it ahead of several major pan India releases, including Pushpa 2, RRR, Kalki 2898 AD and Jawan, according to the estimates provided.

Jailer 2 day wise box office collections in India

Day Gross Thursday Rs. 67.50 cr. Friday Rs. 42.25 cr. Saturday Rs. 52.00 cr. Sunday Rs. 61.50 cr. Monday Rs. 48.25 cr. Tuesday Rs. 52.50 cr. Wednesday Rs. 31.50 cr. Thursday Rs. 18.50 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 16.00 cr. Total Rs. 390.00 cr.

Jailer 2 territorial box office breakdown in India

Territory Gross Tamil Nadu Rs. 145.25 cr. APTS Rs. 74.00 cr. Karnataka Rs. 67.25 cr. Kerala Rs. 65.00 cr. Rest of India Rs. 38.50 cr. India Rs. 390.00 cr.

With Rs. 609 crore worldwide, Jailer 2 is approaching another major milestone. Its second weekend will be crucial in determining how quickly it can climb the all time Kollywood box office rankings.