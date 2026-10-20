Jailer 2 box office: Rajinikanth’s film holds near opening day numbers on Monday

Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 continued its steady run at the Hindi box office on its first Monday. The film collected an estimated Rs. 3 to 3.25 crore nett on day 5, taking its total Hindi collection to Rs. 18.65 crore nett. Monday’s numbers were close to the film’s opening day collection, showing that it has maintained a stable audience base after its first weekend.

The film, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, has received a positive response from audiences, which has helped it continue its run in Hindi. Its performance is notable because it has not been released in the National Chains. According to the available trade estimate, a wider release across these cinema chains could have increased its opening week collections by 30 to 50 per cent.

Dussehra holiday could boost Tuesday collections

Jailer 2 is expected to see an improvement in collections on Tuesday, thanks to the Dussehra holiday. Based on current trends, the film could collect Rs. 5 crore or more in Hindi on the day. If it follows this trend, the Rajinikanth starrer is expected to close its first week with collections of around Rs. 27 to 29 crore nett.

The film has already performed well enough in Hindi to be considered a successful venture, according to the trade assessment in the report. It could continue attracting audiences until the next major release, Ramayana, arrives in cinemas. Its performance over the coming days will help determine how much further it can grow at the Hindi box office.

Jailer 2 Hindi box office collection day wise

Day Hindi box office collection Day 1 Rs. 3.15 crore Day 2 Rs. 3.00 crore Day 3 Rs. 4.25 crore Day 4 Rs. 5.25 crore Day 5 Rs. 3 to 3.25 crore (estimated) Total Rs. 18.65 crore nett

What is Jailer 2 about?

Jailer 2 takes place 3 months after the events of the first film. Muthuvel Pandian, played by Rajinikanth, is living a quiet life with his family while secretly investigating a dangerous idol trading network led by the Kalpak family. When his identity is exposed, he must fight to protect his loved ones from the powerful family.