Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 continued its strong box office run on Thursday, its first largely normal working day after the holiday period. The action drama collected approximately Rs. 18.50 crore gross in India, registering a 40 per cent drop from the previous day. With this, the film wrapped up its eight day extended first week at around Rs. 374 crore gross in India, setting a new record for the biggest first week collection by a Kollywood film. It has surpassed the Rs. 365 crore collected by 2.0 in 2018.

Jailer 2 worldwide box office collection

The film has also performed strongly in overseas markets, where it has grossed approximately USD 22 million, or Rs. 209 crore. Its worldwide gross collection now stands at around Rs. 583 crore.

Jailer 2 is expected to cross the Rs. 600 crore worldwide milestone today. If its current momentum continues, it could become the highest grossing Kollywood film worldwide by Sunday.

Day wise India box office collections

Day Gross collection Thursday Rs. 67.50 crore Friday Rs. 42.25 crore Saturday Rs. 52.00 crore Sunday Rs. 61.50 crore Monday Rs. 48.25 crore Tuesday Rs. 52.50 crore Wednesday Rs. 31.50 crore Thursday Rs. 18.50 crore Total Rs. 374.00 crore

Jailer 2 sets records across territories

Jailer 2 has already become the highest grossing Kollywood film in Kerala and Karnataka. It has collected approximately Rs. 63 crore in Kerala and Rs. 64 crore in Karnataka.

In the Telugu states, the film currently ranks third behind 2.0 and Jailer. Its strong performance puts it in contention to overtake both films and become the first Kollywood release to cross Rs. 100 crore in the territory.

Tamil Nadu remains its biggest market, contributing approximately Rs. 139 crore so far. This is the third highest eight day collection in the state, behind Leo at Rs. 173 crore and The GOAT at Rs. 142 crore.

Can Jailer 2 set another record?

The film is showing a stronger trend than The GOAT and could surpass its final position, although beating Leo is less certain. Jailer 2 is expected to cross Rs. 200 crore in Tamil Nadu, with its eventual ranking among the state’s biggest grossers becoming clearer over the coming week.