Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 continues to perform well at the Hindi box office, with collections rising on its fourth day in theatres. The film earned Rs. 5.25 crore nett on Day 4, taking its four day Hindi total to Rs. 15.65 crore nett. The performance is noteworthy because the film has not been released in major national cinema chains, including PVR INOX and Cinepolis. Despite this limitation, the sequel has shown growth over the opening weekend.

Jailer 2 records a rise on Day 4

Jailer 2 opened at Rs. 3.15 crore nett on Friday. Its collections dipped slightly to Rs. 3 crore nett on Saturday before rising to Rs. 4.25 crore nett on Day 3. The film continued its upward trend on Sunday, collecting Rs. 5.25 crore nett.

The latest figures take its total Hindi box office collection to Rs. 15.65 crore nett in four days. The rise over the weekend suggests that the film has managed to attract more viewers as its theatrical run progresses. Its performance during the weekdays will now be important in determining whether it can maintain this momentum.

Jailer 2 beats the original Jailer’s Hindi collection

One of the key milestones for the sequel is that it has already collected more than double the Hindi lifetime earnings of the original Jailer. The first film earned around Rs. 7.5 crore nett in the Hindi market, while Jailer 2 has crossed that figure within its first four days.

The absence of PVR INOX and Cinepolis makes the numbers particularly notable. However, its long term performance will depend on how well it holds after the opening weekend and whether audience interest continues through the week.

What is Jailer 2 about?

Set 3 months after the events of the first film, Jailer 2 follows Muthuvel Pandian as he lives a quiet life with his family while secretly investigating a dangerous idol trade network led by the Kalpak family. When his identity is exposed, he must fight to protect his loved ones from the powerful group.

The film follows his attempt to bring down the network while keeping his family safe.

Jailer 2 Hindi box office collection day wise