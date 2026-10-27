Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 continued its strong run at the Indian box office, taking its total collection to Rs. 454 crore gross in 12 days. The film earned Rs. 10.75 crore on its second Monday, recording a 30 per cent drop compared with the previous Friday. Despite the weekday decline, the action drama has maintained a strong overall performance and is now moving towards the Rs. 500 crore milestone in India.

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film has attracted audiences across several major markets, including Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala and the Telugu speaking states. Its performance outside Tamil Nadu has also played an important role in pushing up its overall collection.

Jailer 2 day wise box office collection in India

The film opened with Rs. 67.50 crore on Thursday, followed by Rs. 42.25 crore on Friday. Collections increased over the weekend, with Saturday bringing in Rs. 52.00 crore and Sunday adding Rs. 61.50 crore. The first Monday delivered Rs. 48.25 crore, while Tuesday collected Rs. 52.50 crore. The film then earned Rs. 31.50 crore on Wednesday and Rs. 18.50 crore on Thursday.

In its second weekend, Jailer 2 collected Rs. 16.00 crore on Friday, Rs. 26.00 crore on Saturday and Rs. 27.25 crore on Sunday. The second Monday added another Rs. 10.75 crore, taking the 12 day total to Rs. 454.00 crore gross.

Tamil Nadu leads the territorial collections

Tamil Nadu remains the film’s biggest market, contributing Rs. 170.25 crore so far. The movie is approaching the Rs. 200 crore mark in its home territory.

The Telugu markets have contributed Rs. 85.00 crore, while Karnataka has delivered Rs. 80.50 crore. Kerala has added Rs. 72.25 crore, with the rest of India contributing around Rs. 46.00 crore. These figures underline the film’s strong performance beyond its home state.

Jailer 2 targets the Rs. 500 crore milestone

With Rs. 454 crore gross already collected in India, Jailer 2 needs another Rs. 46 crore to reach the Rs. 500 crore mark. The film has also been reported as the highest grossing Kollywood film worldwide.

Its upcoming weekday collections and second week performance will be important in determining how quickly it reaches the next milestone.

Jailer 2 box office collection tables

Day wise collection

Day Gross Thursday Rs. 67.50 cr. Friday Rs. 42.25 cr. Saturday Rs. 52.00 cr. Sunday Rs. 61.50 cr. Monday Rs. 48.25 cr. Tuesday Rs. 52.50 cr. Wednesday Rs. 31.50 cr. Thursday Rs. 18.50 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 16.00 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 26.00 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 27.25 cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 10.75 cr. Total Rs. 454.00 cr.

Territorial breakdown