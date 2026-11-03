Jailer 2 holds steady on third Monday, takes India box office total to Rs. 511.75 crore

Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 continued its run at the Indian box office with a steady collection on its third Monday. The film earned Rs. 3.75 crore, registering a 35 per cent drop compared to its third Friday collection of Rs. 6.00 crore. With this, the film’s four day collection in the third week has reached Rs. 32 crore. Its total India gross now stands at Rs. 511.75 crore.

Backed by Sun Pictures and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film has already achieved a major box office milestone. It has surpassed the lifetime collection of 2.0 to become the highest grossing Kollywood film in India. Based on its current performance, Jailer 2 is expected to finish its theatrical run at around Rs. 525 crore. Its final total will depend on how it performs after the release of Ramayana and Scene this Diwali.

Jailer 2 third week box office collection

The film collected Rs. 375.50 crore in its first week and Rs. 104.25 crore in its second week. In the third week, it earned Rs. 6.00 crore on Friday, Rs. 10.50 crore on Saturday and Rs. 11.75 crore on Sunday. Monday added another Rs. 3.75 crore, taking the four day third week total to Rs. 32 crore.

Day India gross Week 1 Rs. 375.50 cr. Week 2 Rs. 104.25 cr. 3rd Friday Rs. 6.00 cr. 3rd Saturday Rs. 10.50 cr. 3rd Sunday Rs. 11.75 cr. 3rd Monday Rs. 3.75 cr. Total Rs. 511.75 cr.

Tamil Nadu collection approaches Rs. 200 crore

Tamil Nadu remains the film’s biggest market, contributing Rs. 199.50 crore. The film has also collected Rs. 91 crore in Karnataka, Rs. 89.25 crore in the Telugu markets and Rs. 77.50 crore in Kerala. Rest of India has contributed Rs. 54.50 crore.

Jailer 2 has also found an audience in the Hindi market and emerged as a Clean Hit venture, despite not releasing in national chains.

Territory India gross Tamil Nadu Rs. 199.50 cr. APTS Rs. 89.25 cr. Karnataka Rs. 91.00 cr. Kerala Rs. 77.50 cr. Rest of India Rs. 54.50 cr. India Rs. 511.75 cr.

What is Jailer 2 about?

Set 3 months after the events of the first film, Jailer 2 follows Muthuvel Pandian, who lives a quiet life with his family while secretly investigating a dangerous idol trading network run by the Kalpak family. When his identity is exposed, he must fight to protect his loved ones from the powerful family.

The film features S. J. Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Ramya Krishnan, Vidya Balan and Yogi Babu alongside Rajinikanth.